Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: 'It wouldn't be accepted here' - Conte upset with Richarlison juggling

    Thanks to Harry Kane striking twice, Tottenham Hotspur dominated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the 2022-23 EPL. However, Antonio Conte was upset with the performance of Richarlison, who was juggling the ball.

    football English Premier League, EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: It wouldn't be accepted here - Antonio Conte upset with Richarlison juggling the ball-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    It was a decent performance by English giants Tottenham Hotspur as it dominated newly-promoted Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 Matchday 4 tie away from home on Sunday. Skipper Harry Kane scored a brace to seal the visitor's third win of the season, as it remains unbeaten. Having grabbed ten points, it has risen to third place and would aim to keep the pressure on defending champion Manchester City and Arsenal, placed second and first, respectively. However, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte was disappointed with Richarlison's antics as he juggled the ball, which was deemed somewhat disrespectful.

    Speaking on Richarlison, Conte said after the match, "I wouldn't want my players to do what Richarlison did. It wouldn't be accepted here." When asked if the Brazilian would start in the coming games, he replied, "I was obvious with my players, and now we have three days to recover before the game against West Ham."

    ALSO READ: Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United? Erik ten Hag comments

    "And then, after Wednesday night, we will play Saturday. We are the only team in the top six to play three games in six days. I don't want to complain as I've said in the past I don't want to complain. But, I think this time we were unlucky, and I hope the next time someone else will be unlucky like us and not always Tottenham. I want to underline this," added Conte, reports Football London.

    Nevertheless, he termed Kane as an imp[ortant player for his side and said, "Harry, you know the importance of this player for us. Harry has to be at every moment in the pitch of our point of reference. He has to be the leader of this team, and I think he's working very well. He's involved in this project, and I am happy for him."

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller against Pakistan-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Social media rejoice as India triumphs by 5 wickets in a thriller

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147 against India; netizens gladdened-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Bhuvneshwar's 4-for skittles Pakistan for 147; netizens gladdened

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl against Pakistan; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: India wins toss and opts to bowl; Rishabh Pant makes way for Dinesh Karthik

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wished by teammates ahead of his 100th T20I game

    football AIFF Elections 2022: All 20 nomination papers in place after being scrutinised by returning officer-ayh

    AIFF Elections 2022: All 20 nomination papers in place after being scrutinised by returning officer

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: First Look of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja to be unveiled today - adt

    Ganesh Chaturthi: First Look of Mumbai's beloved Lalbaugcha Raja to be unveiled today

    MTV Video Music Awards 2022 complete winner list drb

    MTV VMA 2022: Taylor Swift to Nicky Minaj, Blackpink check out the complete winner list

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?

    Reliance Industries AGM: When and where to watch LIVE, what to expect?

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: We wanted Hardik Pandya to score, and he did that - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: 'We wanted Pandya to score, and he did that' - Bhuvneshwar

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission - adt

    Artemis 1 launch: Everything you need to know about NASA's mega-moon mission

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon