EPL 2022-23, NOT vs TOT: 'It wouldn't be accepted here' - Conte upset with Richarlison juggling

Thanks to Harry Kane striking twice, Tottenham Hotspur dominated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the 2022-23 EPL. However, Antonio Conte was upset with the performance of Richarlison, who was juggling the ball.

It was a decent performance by English giants Tottenham Hotspur as it dominated newly-promoted Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 Matchday 4 tie away from home on Sunday. Skipper Harry Kane scored a brace to seal the visitor's third win of the season, as it remains unbeaten. Having grabbed ten points, it has risen to third place and would aim to keep the pressure on defending champion Manchester City and Arsenal, placed second and first, respectively. However, Spurs head coach Antonio Conte was disappointed with Richarlison's antics as he juggled the ball, which was deemed somewhat disrespectful.

Speaking on Richarlison, Conte said after the match, "I wouldn't want my players to do what Richarlison did. It wouldn't be accepted here." When asked if the Brazilian would start in the coming games, he replied, "I was obvious with my players, and now we have three days to recover before the game against West Ham."

"And then, after Wednesday night, we will play Saturday. We are the only team in the top six to play three games in six days. I don't want to complain as I've said in the past I don't want to complain. But, I think this time we were unlucky, and I hope the next time someone else will be unlucky like us and not always Tottenham. I want to underline this," added Conte, reports Football London.

Nevertheless, he termed Kane as an imp[ortant player for his side and said, "Harry, you know the importance of this player for us. Harry has to be at every moment in the pitch of our point of reference. He has to be the leader of this team, and I think he's working very well. He's involved in this project, and I am happy for him."