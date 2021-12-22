  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Charlie Patino? Arsenal's new wonderkid who was signed for £10,000 at the age of 11

    Arsenal secured a sensational 5-1 win over Sunderland to seal their berth in the Semi-Finals of the EFL Carabao Cup. Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick, with Nicolas Pepe getting two assists to his name. But the star of the night was 18-year-old Charlie Patino, who netted a goal on debut.

    football efl carabao cup arsenal vs sunderland who is charlie patino new wonderkid signed for 10000 pounds at the age of 11
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 10:03 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Arsenal secured a sensational 5-1 win over Sunderland to seal their berth in the Semi-Finals of the EFL Carabao Cup. Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick, with Nicolas Pepe getting two assists to his name. But the star of the night was 18-year-old Charlie Patino, who netted a goal on debut.

    Emirates Stadium came alive when Charlie Patino's name was announced as a substitute for his first-team debut. Born just two months into Arsenal's most-celebrated Invincibles season of 2003-2004, Patino took to the field in the 80th minute to replace fellow-academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe. In the 91st minute of the game, the England Under-19 international slid in to convert Nicolas Pepe's sensational cross into the corner to cap a good night for manager Mikel Arteta.

    Following the impressive win, Arteta lauded Charlie Patino's dream debut calling it a beautiful moment. "Charlie is a kid that is coming through our system, a lovely kid. He is training with us almost every week. It was a dream. As a debut to come here, to score in front of our fans, a really special moment," the Arsenal boss added.

    For some time now, the Hale End graduate has been pegged as a wonderkid and has even drawn parallels with Manchester City's Phil Foden. Labelled as 'better than Jack Wilshere', Patino's potential caught the legendary Arsene Wenger's eyes in 2015. Arsenal paid Luton Town £10,000 to sign Patino, who was 11 years old then. Not just Arsenal, but Patino had caught the attention of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspurs and Manchester City. According to reports, City made a last attempt to lure the youngster to join the club, but Patino opted to be part of the Gunners because of their proximity to his home in St Albans.

    Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, Charlie Patino, who has drawn inspiration from Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta, has generated hype. Pegged as the next big thing at Arsenal by Football.London's Chris Wheatley, Patino, played at a higher age group for both club and country. The midfielder also captained England in an Under-16 match against Spain when he was 14. Patino also featured in Arsenal's Under-18 squad against Chelsea at the same age before becoming a permanent name in the side.

    Last season, Charlie Patino started in four Under-23 games of the Premier League 2 since the turn of the New Year, scoring against Chelsea in February. However, he sustained an injury against Manchester City that ruled him out of action for a couple of months before marking his return to this season. The talented midfielder also scored a sensational solo goal for Arsenal's Under-23 side against arch-rivals Manchester United.

    Charlie Patino's talent and skill caught Mikel Arteta's eye, and since last season, the youngster has been involved in the first-team training. Patino was handed over his first professional contract last October, a deal that Gunners would thank Arteta for. Upon signing his new deal, Patino had said, "Amazing to sign my first professional contract with Arsenal. Thanks to everyone who has helped and believed in me. The hard work continues and my dream of one day making my full debut for Arsenal pushes me on."

    Charlie Patino's first senior goal came with his first shot in professional football (vs Sunderland in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals). The reaction from fans at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (December 21) night indicates the admiration he holds among Gunners.

    "The fans heard about him and knew what he could become. Now we have to cook him slowly. Today was a good start. He still has a lot of competition in front of him. He is young, and he needs to go step by step. Today he was lucky; he got the opportunity and took it really well," Arteta concluded.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2021, 10:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury

    Peng Shuai denies sexual assault allegations, WTA still not convinced-ayh

    Peng Shuai denies sexual assault allegations, WTA still not convinced

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan ropes in Juan Ferrando as new head coach

    Somethings cooking: Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)-ayh

    'Something's cooking': Ex-Team India coach Ravi Shastri to begin new innings in the kitchen? (WATCH)

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Matches to be played behind closed doors, confirms Cricket South Africa (CSA)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Matches to be played behind closed doors, confirms Cricket South Africa

    Recent Stories

    Bill Gates says Omicron spreading faster than any virus if right steps taken pandemic will be over in 2022 gcw

    Bill Gates says Omicron spreading faster than any virus; if right steps taken, pandemic will be over in 2022

    WHO Europe chief warns of substantial rise in Omicron recommends use of boosters gcw

    WHO Europe chief warns of substantial rise in Omicron, recommends use of boosters

    Bombay High Court Refusing to marry after having physical relations is not cheating

    Refusing to marry after having physical relations is not cheating: Bombay High Court

    Increase hospital support to rapid COVID tests President Joe Biden reveals plan to deal with Omicron gcw

    Increase hospital support to rapid COVID tests: President Joe Biden reveals plan to deal with Omicron

    Smriti Irani speaks on new marriage bill says its a decisive step as a democracy we are 75 years late gcw

    Smriti Irani speaks on new marriage bill, says 'it's a decisive step; as a democracy, we are 75 years late'

    Recent Videos

    Weight Loss tips Fruits that are just right for your journey diet nutrition

    Weight Loss Tips: Fruits that are just right for your journey

    Video Icon
    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters-ycb

    Pro-Kannada activist slapped, threatened in Mumbai by Sena supporters

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallana-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Habas is my teacher, so my tactics will be the same as his - ATKMB interim coach Manuel Cascallan

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon