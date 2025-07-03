As the world mourns Liverpool star Diogo Jota's tragic death in a car accident, we revisit one of his most iconic Liverpool moments — captured forever in Peter Drury’s unforgettable words.

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died in a devastating car crash in northwestern Spain. He was 28. Spanish police confirmed that Jota was travelling with his younger brother, Andre Felipe, when their vehicle veered off the motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, in the province of Zamora. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the global football community. Just two weeks ago, Jota had married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso.

Scroll to load tweet…

"Mayhem": The Peter Drury Commentary That Lives On

As fans remember Jota’s finest moments in a Liverpool shirt, one match — and one piece of commentary — stands out above all.

In a seven-goal Premier League thriller against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, Jota scored a dramatic last-minute winner, prompting one of Peter Drury’s most unforgettable lines.

“And now here's Jota... DIOGO JOTA,” exclaimed commentator Peter Drury, his voice rising with the energy of the stadium. “Mayhem, Liverpool threw it away and then they won it all over again. It just makes no sense. A mad, mad game.”

Scroll to load tweet…

A Game for the Ages: Liverpool vs Spurs in 2023

That unforgettable match came during the 2022/23 Premier League season, when Liverpool hosted Tottenham in a game that looked settled — until it wasn’t.

The Reds tore through Spurs early, with Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah putting Liverpool 3-0 up in just 15 minutes. But Tottenham, stunned but not broken, began to claw their way back.

Harry Kane scored before the break. Son Heung-min made it 3-2 with ten minutes left. Then, in stoppage time, Richarlison found the net to seemingly rescue a point.

But the drama wasn’t done.

Seconds after the restart, Lucas Moura mishit a backpass. Jota read it, latched on, and buried the chance. The Kop exploded. Klopp raced down the touchline in celebration — and pulled his hamstring. Drury, in the thick of it all, chuckled as he narrated the moment: “He's done a hamstring, Jurgen Klopp.”

A Liverpool Legacy Etched in Goals and Grit

Jota arrived at Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 45 million-pound transfer that raised eyebrows — until he started scoring. And he didn’t stop.

Over five seasons, he made 182 appearances for the club, scored 65 goals, and delivered countless big moments. He wasn’t just a backup striker — he was a match-winner. A game-changer. A fan favourite.

Under Jurgen Klopp, he helped lift the FA Cup and League Cup. Under Arne Slot, he played a vital role in Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League title win — a season that turned hope into glory.

Jota wasn’t loud. He wasn’t flashy. But when Liverpool needed him, he delivered.

“A Day We Will Never Forget”: Jota’s Final Words to the World

Just days before the accident, Jota had shared a post from his wedding — standing beside his wife Rute and their children, smiling, hopeful. He captioned it simply: “A day we will never forget.”

It was meant to celebrate love. Now, it carries a haunting finality.