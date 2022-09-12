'Diego Costa is back': Premier League fans go berserk over spine-chilling unveiling of Wolves star

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is back in the Premier League after completing a free transfer to Wolves, and football fans cannot stop raving about the 'cold' unveiling of the team's latest wolf!

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is back in the Premier League after completing a free transfer to Wolves, and football enthusiasts cannot stop raving about the club's official unveiling video on social media. The 33-year-old, who made 120 appearances for Chelsea and scored 59 goals, put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Molineux.

"It's official," wrote Wolves, along with a spine-chilling video that shows Diego Costa being revealed in yellow and holding on to the leash of three hungry wolves. The 46-second teaser went viral instantly, with several fans going berserk over the 'cold' vibe of the striker's reveal.

Wolves had to make a move for the former Spanish international after summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an ACL injury during his debut for the club against Southampton on Saturday.

The Athletic had reported that Diego Costa had his application for a work permit denied, which put a stumbling block in the way of the planned plan. Nevertheless, that request was granted on Wednesday night, which allowed the Spaniard to fly to England for a physical and to complete the transfer.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's escape route from Manchester United could land him in Saudi Arabia?

Diego Costa has been without a club since January 2022, when he left Brazilian Serie A side Atletico Mineiro. The former Chelsea star returns to England after a four-year absence and hopes his second stint in the country will be as successful as his first, where he won two league titles.

"It's a first-class club with very good players who know how to play football and having the chance to play in the Premier League again was the main thing. Obviously, the club influenced my decision, especially knowing I will be able to adapt a lot more easily here not only from a technical point of view, the quality of the players but also from the fact that a lot of the players are Portuguese and that will make my transition that much smoother," Costa told Wolves' website.

Also read: Thomas Tuchel has offers from 6 new clubs after Chelsea sack - Reports

"It wasn't in the best terms possible on accounts of a player's injury which, unfortunately, I can only wish him nothing but the best for him. But when he [Bruno Lage] told me about returning to the Premier League since this a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed. No matter how much I enjoyed playing in Madrid, I felt discouraged, but this motivated me. It lit that fire within me," the Spanish striker added.

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the official unveiling video of Wolves' new striker Diego Costa: