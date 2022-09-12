Thomas Tuchel has offers from 6 new clubs after Chelsea sack - Reports

Chelsea astonishingly sacked Thomas Tuchel after being in charge for just seven matches this season. Meanwhile, it is reported that he has offers from seven new clubs, while he admitted to being devastated by the sack.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It was astonishing news for all football fans when English giants Chelsea sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel after being in charge for just seven matches this season. The Blues are currently placed sixth in the English Premier League (EPL), while it lost its opening game of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) to Dinamo Zagreb. Graham Potter has replaced him at Stamford Bridge. Following the sack, the German admitted that he was left devastated. At the same time, various reasons have been reported, including his strained relationship with club owner Todd Boehly over the failure to sign Portuguese giant Cristiano Ronaldo.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Meanwhile, as per Stan Collymore’s column for The Sunday People, Tuchel has been informed that he has interests from six different clubs. “I don’t see him automatically getting one of the big European jobs anytime soon. Maybe in Italy, a Juventus or one of the Milan clubs might be looking to make a change during the World Cup, and they will be interested,” he wrote. ALSO READ: La Liga 2022-23 - Carlo Ancelotti backs Eden Hazard as perfect replacement for injured Karim Benzema

Image Credit: Getty Images

“But, he can’t hang around too long for fear of becoming yesterday’s man, and I wonder if his most likely destination will be one of our B+ clubs, such as Newcastle, West Ham or Aston Villa. Eddie Howe, David Moyes and Steven Gerrard could be the ones looking over their shoulders, and their clubs could afford to pay Tuchel £8m-£10m a year,” added Collymore.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Opening up on his Chelsea sack, Tuchel broke his silence with a statement on Twitter on Sunday night, which read, “This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has ended.” ALSO READ: La Liga 2022-23: 'It was a matter of humanity' - Xavi on Cadiz fan suffering cardiac arrest

Image Credit: Getty Images