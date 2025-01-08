Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle

Mikel Arteta attributes Arsenal's missed chances in their Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle to the difference in balls used, emphasizing the challenge of adapting to the Puma ball compared to the Nike ball used in the Premier League.

football Mikel Arteta blames ball difference for Arsenal's missed chances in Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle snt
Mikel Arteta has suggested that the different ball used in the Carabao Cup may have contributed to Arsenal's struggles in front of goal during their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the first leg of their EFL Carabao Cup semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite dominating possession and registering 23 shots, Arsenal could only muster three on target, as goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon handed Newcastle a commanding advantage. Arteta, however, highlighted the challenges his players faced with the ball, which is supplied by Puma for Carabao Cup matches, in contrast to the Nike ball used weekly in the Premier League.

Speaking after the match, Arteta said: "Nothing, just try and show them, give them kicks or tips of what they can do better. We also kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better. But at the end that’s gone, there’s no way back, it’s about the next game and that’s our world, the reality is our world."

When asked specifically about the ball, the Arsenal boss said, "It’s just different. Very different to a Premier League ball, and you have to adapt to that because it flies different. When you touch it the grip is very different as well so you adapt to that."

Looking ahead to the second leg at St James' Park next month, Arteta refused to concede defeat.

"We have to be disappointed as it’s another result that we wanted, but that’s the reality. I have full belief. I have seen my team playing against them - I believe we can do it," he said.

"It’s just half-time [in the tie]. When I see the team play, and how we deal with a lot of situations and play against a very good team, I must say I have full belief that we can go out there and do it," he added.

