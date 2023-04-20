Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Deport Cristiano Ronaldo': Saudi lawyer initiates legal action against Al-Nassr star for obscene gesture

    Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's obscene gesture of grabbing his genitals to crowds chanting 'Messi, Messi' after a loss to Al-Hilal has sparked a massive outburst in Saudi Arabia.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo's recent obscene gesture towards fans chanting "Messi, Messi" following the team's 0-2 loss against Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League recently has sparked a massive outburst in the country and on social media. The Portuguese talisman grabbed his genitals before opponent fans, cheering for his arch-rival Lionel Messi while leaving the field at the King Fahd International Stadium, now giving rise to calls for 'deportation'.

    Saudi Arabian lawyer Professor Nouf Bint Ahmed took the call for Ronaldo's deportation a step further by submitting a lawsuit to the Public Prosecution Office against the legendary striker. "The Lawsuit has been submitted to the P.P. against Cristiano. We will keep you informed of the case," the lawyer wrote on Twitter.

    Taking note of Ronaldo's obscene gesture earlier, Prof. Nouf Bint Ahmed stated, "It is considered a crime of public dishonour, and it is one of the crimes that entail arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner."

    Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture was also covered for several hours of "Action ya Dawri", the most popular sports program in Saudi Arabia and according to reports quoting Al-Nassr sources, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made that gesture because "he received a blow during the match" to the genitals.

    Other Saudi sports journalists were harsher on Ronaldo, such as Ozman Abu Bakr, who called the action "an immoral and rude gesture against the spectators" and indicated that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation Saudi Arabia should terminate CR7's contract.

    The controversy arose in the match between Al-Nassr, in which Ronaldo plays, and Al-Hilal, which has reportedly presented a multimillion-dollar offer to take over the services of PSG star Lionel Messi next season. Al-Hilal won the match 2–0 with two penalty goals from veteran Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo.

    Last Updated Apr 20, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
