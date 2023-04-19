Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo shocks with obscene gesture to Al-Hilal fans' Messi chants after win over Al-Nassr; video goes viral

    Following Al-Nassr's 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo was heckled by opponent fans with 'Messi, Messi' chants. The Portuguese talisman's obscene gesture has now gone viral.

    football watch cristiano ronaldo shocks with obscene gesture to al-hilal fans lionel messi chants after win over al-nassr snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one of football's most significant clashes of the modern era. For over a decade, the two legends of the sport have been compared to each other goal after goal, game after game and title after title. While the Portuguese legend started a new chapter of his life with Al-Nassr earlier this year, the Argentine, who powered his country to lift the Qatar World Cup 2022, is contemplating his future at Paris Saint-Germain. Regardless, fans of the two G.O.A.T.s continues to draw comparisons and flood social media with praises and trolls.

    Also read: Revealed: Why Real Madrid's Rodrygo imitated Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' in Champions League win over Chelsea

    Although many already consider Messi the real G.O.A.T. after winning the World Cup last December, the competition with the 35-year-old forward has transferred from the European continent to the Middle East, where Ronaldo presently plays for Al-Nassr.

    Following Al-Nassr's 2-0 loss against arch-rivals Al-Hilal on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium, Ronaldo was heckled by Al-Hilal supporters as they chanted 'Messi, Messi' when the Portuguese superstar made his way back into the tunnel. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's reaction to the Messi chants has shocked football enthusiasts worldwide.

    Ronaldo seemed to grasp his groin area in what is dubbed an 'obscene gesture' towards those mocking him as Al-Hilal fans yelled "Messi, Messi" when the seasoned goal scorer was leaving the field.

    Here's a look at some of the videos of Ronaldo's obscene gesture to opponent fans chanting Messi's name:

    On Tuesday, his Al-Nassr side was beaten 2-0 by Al-Hilal thanks to a brace from another former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo. And Ronaldo's frustrations got the better of him during that contest when he invoked some wrestling-style moves by trapping an opponent in a bizarre headlock. Referee Michael Oliver gave a yellow card for the Portuguese talisman's bizarre move, which has now opened a floodgate of reaction on social media.

    "Stone Cold, Ronaldo," wrote one fan equating the Al-Nassr star's move to the iconic WWE superstar, while another added, "Bro showing his wrestling moves."

    Also read: 'Daddy loves you' - Cristiano Ronaldo wishes 'Happy Birthday' to daughter Bella

    Here's a look at the moment Ronaldo's headlock on Al-Hilal player:

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    football UEFA Champions League: Simone Inzaghi reveals why Inter Milan semis quest is not a dream anymore after Benfica victory-ayh

    Champions League: Simone Inzaghi reveals why Inter Milan's semis quest is not a dream anymore

    football Deport Cristiano Ronaldo Miffed Saudi lawyer initiates legal action against Al-Nassr star for obscene gesture snt

    'Deport Cristiano Ronaldo': Saudi lawyer initiates legal action against Al-Nassr star for obscene gesture

    football UEFA Champions League: Pep Guardiola explains how 'exhausted' Manchester City survived Bayern Munich grind-ayh

    Champions League: Guardiola explains how 'exhausted' Man City survived Bayern Munich grind

    IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Sangakkara feels batters were not committed enough to take down Lucknow Super Giants bowlers snt

    IPL 2023: RR's Sangakkara feels batters were not committed enough to take down LSG bowlers

    Recent Stories

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC anr

    Crescent moon of Shawwal won't be sighted by naked eye tonight, claims IAC

    Karnataka Election 2023 'He wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress star campaigner Imran Pratapgarhi

    'Imran Pratapgarhi wrote poetry for Atiq Ahmad...' BJP slams Congress Karnataka Election 2023 star campaigner

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? RBA

    Evil Dead Rise: Where to watch THIS Warner Bros' horror movie online for FREE; Netflix or Amazon Prime Video?

    IPL 2023: Watch Yuzvendra Chahal cheeky way of getting de Quinton de Kock attention; wife Dhanashree Verma SEXY VIDEO-ayh

    IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

    Twitter to remove blue ticks from today only Blue subscribers will be verified check details gcw

    '4/20': Twitter to remove blue ticks from today, only Blue subscribers will be verified

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon