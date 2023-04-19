Ronaldo shocks with obscene gesture to Al-Hilal fans' Messi chants after win over Al-Nassr; video goes viral

Following Al-Nassr's 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal, Cristiano Ronaldo was heckled by opponent fans with 'Messi, Messi' chants. The Portuguese talisman's obscene gesture has now gone viral.

The rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is one of football's most significant clashes of the modern era. For over a decade, the two legends of the sport have been compared to each other goal after goal, game after game and title after title. While the Portuguese legend started a new chapter of his life with Al-Nassr earlier this year, the Argentine, who powered his country to lift the Qatar World Cup 2022, is contemplating his future at Paris Saint-Germain. Regardless, fans of the two G.O.A.T.s continues to draw comparisons and flood social media with praises and trolls.

Also read: Revealed: Why Real Madrid's Rodrygo imitated Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' in Champions League win over Chelsea

Although many already consider Messi the real G.O.A.T. after winning the World Cup last December, the competition with the 35-year-old forward has transferred from the European continent to the Middle East, where Ronaldo presently plays for Al-Nassr.

Following Al-Nassr's 2-0 loss against arch-rivals Al-Hilal on Tuesday in the Saudi Pro League at the King Fahd International Stadium, Ronaldo was heckled by Al-Hilal supporters as they chanted 'Messi, Messi' when the Portuguese superstar made his way back into the tunnel. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's reaction to the Messi chants has shocked football enthusiasts worldwide.

Ronaldo seemed to grasp his groin area in what is dubbed an 'obscene gesture' towards those mocking him as Al-Hilal fans yelled "Messi, Messi" when the seasoned goal scorer was leaving the field.

Here's a look at some of the videos of Ronaldo's obscene gesture to opponent fans chanting Messi's name:

On Tuesday, his Al-Nassr side was beaten 2-0 by Al-Hilal thanks to a brace from another former Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo. And Ronaldo's frustrations got the better of him during that contest when he invoked some wrestling-style moves by trapping an opponent in a bizarre headlock. Referee Michael Oliver gave a yellow card for the Portuguese talisman's bizarre move, which has now opened a floodgate of reaction on social media.

"Stone Cold, Ronaldo," wrote one fan equating the Al-Nassr star's move to the iconic WWE superstar, while another added, "Bro showing his wrestling moves."

Also read: 'Daddy loves you' - Cristiano Ronaldo wishes 'Happy Birthday' to daughter Bella

Here's a look at the moment Ronaldo's headlock on Al-Hilal player: