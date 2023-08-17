Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deco's arrival fuels Joao Felix's bid to join Barcelona from Atletico Madrid

    Joao Felix's aspiration to switch from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona receives a potential boost with the appointment of Deco as Sporting Director at Barcelona.

    Throughout 2023, Joao Felix's situation at Atletico Madrid has come under intense scrutiny, particularly in recent weeks after his expressed desire to move to Barcelona. Diego Simeone does not have plans for Felix in the current season, making his departure quite probable during the final days of the summer transfer window. Despite interest in his talents being relatively tepid, rumours suggest that Barcelona holds an interest, although a move is not imminent.

    Nevertheless, it is anticipated that Barcelona will make a concerted effort to secure Felix's signature before the transfer window closes. Recent changes at the Catalan club, such as the appointment of Deco as Sporting Director and the departure of Mateu Alemany from the role of Director of Football, have further emboldened Felix's aspirations to join Barcelona.

    As reported by Diario AS, Deco holds a strong admiration for Felix, in stark contrast to Alemany's stance, as he was not in favour of bringing the Portuguese player to Barcelona. These shifts within the club's management could potentially lead to developments in the near future, though the acquisition of a new right-back is currently the club's foremost priority.

    Atletico Madrid is eager to resolve Felix's future as soon as possible. Any funds generated from a potential loan or permanent deal involving Felix will be reinvested into strengthening the first-team squad. A new midfielder is a key target on Los Colchoneros' agenda as they strategise for the upcoming challenges.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
