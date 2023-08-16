Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    England's women's soccer team secured a spot in the Women's World Cup final by defeating hosts Australia 3-1 in Sydney.

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: England beat Australia to book final date with Spain
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    England's women's soccer team is set to meet Spain in the Women's World Cup final following their 3-1 victory over Australia in Sydney on Wednesday. Ella Toone's impressive goal provided the Lionesses with a halftime advantage, but Australia's Sam Kerr swiftly equalised with a remarkable strike in the second half. Nonetheless, goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo ultimately dashed the Matildas' hopes and ensured England's historic entry into their first-ever Women's World Cup final.

    England maintained the same lineup that had triumphed over Colombia in the previous round, while Australia's Sam Kerr led her team for the first time in the tournament due to Alanna Kennedy's absence due to illness. Kerr initiated the action with the first scoring opportunity, receiving a well-placed ball over the top in the seventh minute. However, England's goalkeeper Mary Earps blocked her shot with her feet, and the offside flag was raised.

    England's Georgia Stanway later found herself one-on-one with Australian goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, but Arnold made a crucial save to prevent the opening goal. Australia had a promising chance from a corner in the 30th minute, but Lucy Bronze managed to block Hayley Raso's attempt at the back post.

    England broke the deadlock in the 36th minute with an impressive strike from Ella Toone. A pass from Russo reached Toone, who unleashed a powerful shot into the top corner, making it 1-0.

    Also Read: Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: Sensational late turnaround; Spain secures first-ever final spot

    In the second half, England came close to scoring again as Mackenzie Arnold had to make a save to deny a long-range effort from Lauren Hemp. Despite captain Millie Bright's close header from the resulting corner, England retained their lead. Australia equalised in stunning fashion just after the hour mark, with Captain Kerr running at Millie Bright and netting a remarkable 25-yard shot into the top corner, levelling the score at 1-1.

    The Matildas showed renewed vigour after the equaliser, prompting Earps into action several times. However, England regained their composure and took the lead once more. A defensive lapse from Australia allowed Lauren Hemp to seize an opportunity, poking the ball past the stranded goalkeeper Arnold, making it 2-1.

    Despite Australia's efforts to level the score again, England's defence held firm. A missed header from Kerr and a saved attempt from Cortnee Vine frustrated the hosts. A decisive moment came when Hemp provided a perfect pass to Russo, who secured England's win with a goal into the corner, sealing a 3-1 victory.

    With this triumph, England will advance to the final, scheduled to take place in Sydney on Sunday and Australia will face Sweden in Brisbane in the third-place play-off on Saturday.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2023, 5:51 PM IST
