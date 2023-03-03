Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We are waiting for you' - Unidentified miscreants threaten Messi after attacking family store in Argentina

    Lionel Messi's family continues to reside in Argentine. However, on Thursday, his family store in Lavalle was attacked by unidentified miscreants, as the shooters threatened the Argentine that they were waiting for him.

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has received a disturbing setback in his personal life, as on Thursday, his family store in the Lavalle district of Argentina was attacked by unidentified miscreants. The popular food store 'Unico' is owned by the family of Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, who also belongs to the same nation. While no casualties have been reported in the incident, it is said that the store has suffered significant damage.

    According to Goal, 14 shots were reportedly fired at the store's shutters and front door, following which the cops were called. A couple of men were seen leaving the scene, as they left behind a menacing message for the current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker. "Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug dealer. He is not going to look after you," the note read.

    ALSO READ: 'Modi 10': Argentina FM gifts Indian PM World Cup 2022-winning jersey; Messi fans elated

    Javkin appears to hint at Pablo Javkin, who is currently the mayor of Rosario. He spoke out highly of the incident and asked for more police officers, with the crime rate in the city rising. Rosario is Argentina's largest city in Santa Fe's central province, located 300 km north of Buenos Aires.

