Ronaldo 'ready' for Al-Nassr's clash against Damac; will icon fire team back to Saudi Pro League top spot?

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to fire Al-Nassr back on top of the Saudi Pro League table when the team faces Damac on Saturday.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to fire Al-Nassr back on top of the Saudi Pro League table when the team faces Damac FC on Saturday at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium at 9:00 PM IST. Al-Nassr is currently second in the league table with 40 points, just one point behind Al-Ittihad with a game in hand. A win on Saturday will power Rudi Garcia's team back on top, having played 18 games.

Ronaldo, who did not score in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun, will look to add to his goal-scoring tally in his first season on Saudi Arabian soil. However, the Portuguese talisman looked in great touch as he provided two assists in the team's previous outing, where he played the full 90 minutes.

Ahead of Al-Nassr's away clash against Damac, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a message to his fans and opponents. "Ready for tomorrow," wrote the 38-year-old striker and a pumped-up muscle emoji. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shared a photograph from the team's training session as he gears up to lead the club's attack and could be partnered alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ayman Ahmed.

Rudi Garcia's side will be without their in-form Brazilian attacker Talisca, who picked up a hamstring injury and is expected to be on the sidelines for three to four months. Hence, all eyes will be on Ronaldo to fire Al-Nassr back on top of the table.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr at the end of December last year and since has scored five goals from four league games this season. The Portuguese superstar had a dream outing against Al-Wehda earlier this month. Al-Nassr registered a 4-0 victory in a game that saw CR7 score all four goals.

Early indications from the former Manchester United forward during his stay in Saudi Arabia are encouraging. He signed a contract that will keep him in place through the summer of 2025, giving him plenty of time to establish his dominance in the Saudi Premier League.

