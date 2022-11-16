Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on 'the worst moment of his life'

    Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news of late for his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan related to Manchester United. Meanwhile, he has opened up about the worst moment of his life.

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has rocked the football world with his bombshell interview with renowned football journalist Piers Morgan, exposing the problems with his current club Manchester United, which have earned mixed reactions from critics all across. While he is currently busy with Portugal, preparing for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, it seems unlikely that he will be back to Old Trafford anymore and he looks set to be sold in the January transfer window. Meanwhile, during the interview, he also opened up on the worst moment of his life, and he termed losing his baby earlier this year as the most painful moment.

    Talking to Morgan on TalkTV, Ronaldo declared, "It [losing my baby] was probably the worst moment that I passed through since my father died. When you have a kid, you expect everything to be normal, and you have that problem. It's hard. As human beings, Georgina and I had quite difficult moments because we didn't understand why it happened to us."

    "It was difficult, to be honest, to understand what was going on in that period of our life. As you know, football carries on, it's so fast, there are so many competitions, and passing through that is probably the most difficult moment I had in my life, for me and my family, especially Geo. That was tough."

    Ronaldo said about his baby girl, who was born at the same time, "I tried to explain to my family and close friends: 'I never felt to be so happy and sad in the same moment'. It's hard to explain, so difficult. You don't know if you [should] cry or smile because it's something [where] you don't know how to react. You don't know what to do, to be honest."

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
