    Cristiano Ronaldo asserts Saudi Pro League's superiority over French Ligue 1 in competitive football landscape

    In a statement at the Globe Soccer Awards, Cristiano Ronaldo declares the Saudi Pro League as "more competitive" than the French Ligue 1, challenging perceptions and highlighting his experience with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 20, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo asserted on Friday that the often criticised Saudi Pro League is "more competitive" than the French Ligue 1. Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his opinion, saying, "To be honest, I think the Saudi championship isn't inferior to the French championship. I believe it's more competitive." Ronaldo, who moved to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr in January, was the first prominent player to make the switch.

    Notable figures like France's Karim Benzema, Brazilian star Neymar, and Senegalese striker Sadio Mane have also chosen the Gulf kingdom for lucrative deals. When questioned about the Saudi Pro League's level, Ronaldo responded, "They can say what they want; it's just my perspective. Having played there for a year, I know what I'm talking about. I believe we are currently on a par with or even surpassing the French championship, and we are continually improving."

    Asked about the level of the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo added: "They can say what they want, it's just my opinion. I have played there for a year so I know what I'm talking about.

    "I think that now we are better than the French championship and we continue to improve."

