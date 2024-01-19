Klopp awaits scan results as Salah faces unexpected injury blow in African Cup of Nations

Jurgen Klopp expressed his surprise at Mohamed Salah's unexpected injury during Egypt's match in the African Cup of Nations. Liverpool is anxiously awaiting the results of a scan to determine the severity of Salah's hamstring issue. The prolific Liverpool forward, who has missed just three games due to injury in his six-and-a-half seasons with the club, left Klopp hopeful that this incident doesn't lead to an extended absence.

Speaking about the situation, Klopp stated, "I spoke with him last night. They are conducting further assessments, and once we have the results, we will know more. It was quite a shock in the moment. He felt it, and considering how rarely Mo needs to come off, there was definitely something. I don't have any more information right now. We will see; it depends on the diagnosis."

Salah sustained the injury during the first half of the 2-2 draw against Ghana, raising concerns about Egypt's performance in the group stage. Depending on the scan results, Salah might return to Liverpool sooner than anticipated, potentially being available for the clashes with Chelsea on January 31 and Arsenal four days later.

Klopp's Liverpool, currently leading the league, is preparing to face Bournemouth without key players Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Dominik Szoboszlai. Klopp expressed confidence in their imminent return, hinting that some may participate in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Fulham. While acknowledging their positive progress, he clarified that their availability for the Bournemouth game is doubtful but remains hopeful for subsequent fixtures.

Also Read: Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev triumphs in late-night battle against Emil Ruusuvuori