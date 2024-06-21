Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi cherishes Argentina's title defence with win over Canada; lauds 'first step'

In a thrilling Copa America encounter, Argentina proved too formidable for a determined Canadian side, securing a 2-0 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night.

In a thrilling Copa America encounter, Argentina proved too formidable for a determined Canadian side, securing a 2-0 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night. The World Cup champions dominated the first half, yet were made to work hard by a resilient Canada before ultimately breaking through in the second half.

Argentinian legend Lionel Messi took to Instagram to cherish the team's win as they opened their title defence in style. "First step," wrote the Inter Miami star, sparking massive excitement among fans.

From the outset, Argentina showcased their attacking prowess. Within the first seven minutes, Angel Di Maria found himself on a breakaway but was thwarted by Canada's vigilant goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. Not long after, Alexis Mac Allister’s header was expertly saved, denying Argentina an early lead.

Canada, though largely on the defensive, almost stunned the hosts just before half-time. Stephen Eustaquio’s header from point-blank range demanded a spectacular save from Emi Martinez, ensuring the teams went into the break level.

The second half saw Argentina intensify their efforts. Their persistence paid off when Mac Allister broke through into the box, only to be taken down by Crepeau. The loose ball fell to Julian Alvarez, who deftly slotted it into the net from a tight angle, marking his first Copa América goal and putting Argentina ahead.

Despite the setback, Canada rallied and sought an equalizer. Substitute Jacob Shaffelburg nearly linked up with Cyle Larin, Liam Millar, and Jonathan David in a series of promising attacks, but the Argentine defense held firm.

Lionel Messi, relatively subdued until the hour mark, began to exert his influence on the game. While he struggled to find his usual flair, he played a crucial role in sealing Argentina’s victory. In the closing moments, Messi set up substitute Lautaro Martinez, who calmly finished to secure all three points for Argentina.

Canada’s spirited performance against one of the world's elite teams demonstrated their growing prowess on the international stage, despite the eventual defeat. Argentina, meanwhile, will look to build on this victory as they aim to add another Copa América title to their illustrious history.

Latest Videos