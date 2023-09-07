Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Coach Lionel Scaloni confirms Lionel Messi's full availability for Argentina's national team

    Argentina's head coach, Lionel Scaloni, emphasises that there are no plans to rest Lionel Messi as he is fully available to represent the national team.

    Football Coach Lionel Scaloni confirms Lionel Messi's full availability for Argentina's national team osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 7:16 PM IST

    Lionel Scaloni, the manager of the Argentine national team, has stated that Lionel Messi is fully available to represent his country, emphasizing that there is no reason to rest him if he is willing to wear the national colors. Following two challenging seasons with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the 36-year-old World Cup-winning striker made a high-profile move to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami during the summer, dramatically transforming the team's fortunes.

    Since his arrival at Inter Miami, the club has maintained an unbeaten streak, securing its first title, the 2023 Leagues Cup, and advancing to the final of the US Open Cup. Messi has showcased exceptional form, tallying 11 goals and eight assists in just 11 games for the club.

    Manager Scaloni affirmed Messi's contentment with his move to the United States, stating, "I see him in good shape. He is ready to play, and we are delighted to have him, as I consistently mention. The plan is to have him on the field. If he is physically fit, he will participate as much as possible. We have no other intentions. Having him on the pitch is crucial for us, and there is no reason to rest him if he is fit and ready."

    Messi had previously declared in June that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would be his final international tournament.

    The reigning World Cup champions, Argentina, are set to face Ecuador on Thursday, September 7, followed by an away fixture against Bolivia on September 12.

    Also Read: Emotional Homecoming: Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla after 18 Years

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 7:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session osf

    India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session

    Tennis US Open 2023: MS Dhoni spotted enjoying Carlos Alcaraz's dominant quarterfinal victory over Zverev (Watch) osf

    US Open 2023: MS Dhoni spotted enjoying Carlos Alcaraz's dominant quarterfinal victory over Zverev (Watch)

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir issues warning against India's potential selection mistake osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir issues warning against India's potential selection mistake

    Football Emotional Homecoming: Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla After 18 Years osf

    Emotional Homecoming: Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla after 18 Years

    Tennis US Open 2023: 'Ten out of Ten' - Medvedev reveals how he's feeling after reaching semis (WATCH) osf

    US Open 2023: 'Ten out of Ten' - Medvedev reveals how he's feeling after reaching semis (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Idli to Dhokla: 7 popular Indian breakfasts to make at home vma

    Idli to Dhokla: 7 popular Indian breakfasts to make at home

    G20 Summit 2023: Not Bollywood, but classical Indian music to take centre stage at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi snt

    G20 Summit 2023: Not Bollywood, but classical Indian music to take centre stage at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi

    G20 Summit 2023: Vladimir Putin not planning to make video address, confirms Kremlin snt

    G20 Summit 2023: Vladimir Putin not planning to make video address, confirms Kremlin

    Book Udhayanidhi Stalin under NSA: YouTuber Manish Kashyap's mother to President Droupadi Murmu snt

    Book Udhayanidhi Stalin under NSA: YouTuber Manish Kashyap's mother to President Droupadi Murmu

    Dhokla to Biryani: 7 popular comfort foods across India vma

    Dhokla to Biryani: 7 popular comfort foods across India

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon