Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting in Utah has reignited global fears over US gun violence, with football fans demanding FIFA reconsider America as a 2026 World Cup host, citing safety concerns for players, fans, and officials.

The shocking assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk during a campus event in Utah has not only plunged US politics into turmoil but also reignited a global debate about whether the United States is fit to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Fans across the world are questioning if America can guarantee safety for players, officials, and millions of supporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Scroll to load tweet…

The Shooting That Sparked Fears

Charlie Kirk, 31, head of the conservative youth movement Turning Point USA, was speaking at Utah Valley University when a gunman opened fire. Witnesses said Kirk, dressed in a white t-shirt emblazoned with “Freedom,” was answering questions when a shot rang out.

Former Utah congressman Jason Chaffetz, present at the event, recalled: “Everybody hit the deck... a lot of people started screaming, and then everybody started running.”

Kirk collapsed, bleeding heavily from the neck, and was rushed away by his security team. Authorities said the attack appeared to be “targeted,” with the shooter firing from a rooftop overlooking the courtyard. While two men were briefly detained, no direct suspect has yet been identified. One individual, George Zinn, was charged with obstruction but cleared of involvement in the shooting itself.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident left a nation stunned. US President Donald Trump, a close ally of Kirk, announced his death on Truth Social, calling him “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk.” Trump blamed the “radical left” for fostering the environment that led to the killing, vowing to crack down on political violence.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, urged unity, stating, “Political violence has no place in America.”

Scroll to load tweet…

“Imagine Going to a Football Game With Fear”

As the news spread worldwide, football fans quickly connected the tragedy to concerns about safety at the 2026 World Cup, which the US is set to co-host with Mexico and Canada.

“Imagine going to a football game with the fear of being shot at any moment. The 2026 World Cup CANNOT be hosted in America man,” wrote one user on X.

Another questioned FIFA’s decision directly: “How can you have a World Cup in that country? Seriously.”

Fans Refuse to Attend FIFA World Cup 2026

The reactions were not limited to rhetorical questions. Some supporters flatly declared they would boycott the matches if they were held in the United States. “There’s not a single chance I’m going to the World Cup in the USA,” one fan insisted.

Others expressed fears for the safety of football’s biggest stars. “Those clowns might even pull a trigger on CR7 as he’s raising the World Cup,” another user remarked, reflecting the anxiety surrounding the prospect of violence spilling into stadiums.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

FIFA Under Pressure

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has downplayed the safety risks, insisting that preparations remain on track. But critics argue that the US faces a unique challenge with its entrenched gun culture and frequent mass shootings, making it incomparable to previous hosts like Qatar, where strict security measures were enforced.

With the tournament less than a year away, the killing of Kirk has amplified calls for FIFA to reconsider. Social media campaigns are swelling with demands to relocate matches, with fans highlighting that the fear of random gunfire could overshadow the spirit of the World Cup.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination has once again exposed the deep wounds of America’s gun violence epidemic. For football fans worldwide, it has also raised an uncomfortable question: Can the beautiful game truly thrive in a country where even a routine public gathering can end in bloodshed?

For now, the countdown to 2026 continues — but under the heavy shadow of fear.