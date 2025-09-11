FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the person taken into custody in the Charlie Kirk shooting has been released after interrogation. The investigation into the conservative activist’s assassination at Utah Valley University continues.

Washington: A person taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in Wednesday's assassination of far-right activist Charlie Kirk has been released, the FBI director said hours after announcing the detention.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement. Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency," Director Kash Patel posted on X.

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Valley University

Right-wing youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk, a major ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead Wednesday in a "political assassination" that sparked fears of more political violence in an increasingly febrile United States.

Trump confirmed on social media that Kirk, 31, had died from his injuries.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Kirk was hit while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

Video from the scene showed him addressing a large crowd when the sound of a single shot rang out. Kirk appeared to collapse in his chair before the camera swiftly moved and sounds of panic erupted in the audience.

Investigators said they believed the single bullet had come from a campus rooftop, fired by someone dressed in black, in what appeared to be a targeted killing.

