Champions League Round of 16 draw announced: Real Madrid draw Atletico, PSG to face Liverpool; details here
The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season has reached its most thrilling phase yet, as the highly anticipated draw for the Round of 16 has been officially announced.
The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was conducted in Nyon on Friday, producing several blockbuster matchups, including a high-profile Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid. The two city rivals, who previously clashed in the 2014 and 2016 UCL finals, will battle it out once again on Europe’s grandest stage.
Another headline fixture sees Liverpool take on Paris Saint-Germain, with both teams boasting immense attacking firepower. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, two Bundesliga powerhouses, will also lock horns in an all-German encounter.
Champions League Round of 16 draw
The draw has produced some exciting fixtures, setting the stage for a thrilling knockout phase:
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Liverpool
Club Brugge vs Aston Villa
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
Feyenoord vs Inter Milan
Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund vs LOSC Lille
Benfica vs FC Barcelona
Also read: Champions League: AI supercomputer drops BOLD predictions; know fate of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal & more
Quarter-Final Path Set
During the draw, the quarter-final and semi-final paths were also determined, setting potential showdowns for the later stages.
Quarter-Final Fixtures:
- Liverpool/PSG vs Aston Villa/Club Brugge
- Arsenal/PSV vs Real Madrid/Atletico de Madrid
- Barcelona/Benfica vs Borussia Dortmund/Lille
- Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter/Feyenoord
Semi-Final Fixtures:
- Arsenal/PSV/Real Madrid/Atlético de Madrid vs Liverpool/PSG/Aston Villa/Club Brugge
- Barcelona/Benfica/Borussia Dortmund/Lille vs Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen/Inter/Feyenoord
When do the Champions League round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals take place?
The dates for the remainder of the knockout phase are as follows:
Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March
Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April
Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May
Final: 31 May (Munich)