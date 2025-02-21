Champions League Round of 16 draw announced: Real Madrid draw Atletico, PSG to face Liverpool; details here

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season has reached its most thrilling phase yet, as the highly anticipated draw for the Round of 16 has been officially announced.

Champions League Round of 16 draw announced: Real Madrid draw Atletico, PSG to face Liverpool and more
Feb 21, 2025

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw was conducted in Nyon on Friday, producing several blockbuster matchups, including a high-profile Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid. The two city rivals, who previously clashed in the 2014 and 2016 UCL finals, will battle it out once again on Europe’s grandest stage.

Another headline fixture sees Liverpool take on Paris Saint-Germain, with both teams boasting immense attacking firepower. Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, two Bundesliga powerhouses, will also lock horns in an all-German encounter.

Champions League Round of 16 draw

The draw has produced some exciting fixtures, setting the stage for a thrilling knockout phase:

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs Liverpool

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal

Feyenoord vs Inter Milan

Bayern Munich vs Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund vs LOSC Lille

Benfica vs FC Barcelona

Quarter-Final Path Set

During the draw, the quarter-final and semi-final paths were also determined, setting potential showdowns for the later stages.

Quarter-Final Fixtures:

  • Liverpool/PSG vs Aston Villa/Club Brugge
  • Arsenal/PSV vs Real Madrid/Atletico de Madrid
  • Barcelona/Benfica vs Borussia Dortmund/Lille
  • Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter/Feyenoord

Semi-Final Fixtures:

  • Arsenal/PSV/Real Madrid/Atlético de Madrid vs Liverpool/PSG/Aston Villa/Club Brugge
  • Barcelona/Benfica/Borussia Dortmund/Lille vs Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen/Inter/Feyenoord

When do the Champions League round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals take place?

The dates for the remainder of the knockout phase are as follows:

Round of 16: 4/5 & 11/12 March
Quarter-finals: 8/9 & 15/16 April
Semi-finals: 29/30 April & 6/7 May
Final: 31 May (Munich)

