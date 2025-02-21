Champions League: AI supercomputer drops BOLD predictions; know fate of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal & more

AI supercomputer unveils bold Champions League last-16 predictions, forecasting surprising outcomes for top European clubs.

Image Credit: Getty Images

An AI supercomputer has simulated the draw for the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League, throwing up several surprises following the conclusion of the play-off round on Wednesday night.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The play-offs witnessed some stunning upsets as European powerhouses AC Milan, Juventus, and Manchester City suffered early exits from the competition. Now, the supercomputer has projected the outcomes of the upcoming round, with mixed fortunes for English clubs.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Shock Exits for Arsenal and Aston Villa According to the supercomputer, Arsenal and Aston Villa are set for disappointing exits in the last-16. The Gunners are predicted to fall to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, while Aston Villa are expected to succumb to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund. Villa, making their return to the Champions League for the first time since winning the European Cup in 1982-83, will need to defy the odds to advance to the quarter-finals.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool Favored to Lift the Trophy It is a more promising outlook for Premier League leaders Liverpool, who are predicted to comfortably see off Benfica with an aggregate score of 8-3 over two legs. The Reds are even backed to go all the way and win the Champions League. The supercomputer projects that Liverpool will eliminate Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before securing a thrilling 4-3 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Supercomputer’s Methodology and Other Predictions The predictions stem from an AI model developed by CasinoHawks, which estimates match outcomes based on a team’s league position, current form, and betting market odds. The model simulates the remainder of the competition 10,000 times, constructing an average projection to eliminate any anomalies. Beyond the English clubs, the supercomputer has forecasted PSG to knock out both Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid en route to the final. Meanwhile, Club Brugge is tipped to be a surprise quarter-finalist, eliminating Lille in the round of 16. Another standout prediction is Inter Milan overcoming Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Image Credit: X

With the last-16 draw expected on Friday (4.30 PM IST), football fans will be eagerly anticipating whether these AI-driven predictions come to fruition or if the Champions League will produce more unpredictable drama on Europe’s grandest stage.

Latest Videos