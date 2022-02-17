  • Facebook
    PSG's Kylian Mbappe contemplating move to Liverpool; could snub Real Madrid

    The Frenchman, widely seen as one of the finest strikers in football today, will be free to switch clubs without involving a transfer fee when his contract at PSG expires this summer.

    Paris, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 11:57 AM IST
    When Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe scored a 94th-minute winner against Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League clash on Tuesday, there were perhaps mixed emotions among fans of the French giants as the striker has been heavily linked to a Santiago Bernabéu move this summer. However, reports have emerged that the 23-year-old could snub the 13-time European champions as he is contemplating moving to Liverpool instead.

    The Frenchman, widely seen as one of the finest strikers in football today, will be free to switch clubs without involving a transfer fee when his contract at PSG expires this summer. Even as a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid seemed likely, Catalan outlet Sport has now claimed Mbappe has had a 'radical' rethink of keeping his options open after netting the dramatic late goal.

    Stating that Mbappe is attracted to a switch to Anfield, the report adds that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is trying to convince the France international with a sporting project, in which they will aim to clinch several Champions League titles.

    The report further claims that the striker's representatives have also 'opened the door' to Mbappe staying with Mauricio Pochettino's men beyond the season, with PSG reportedly preparing a new contract offer that is financially 'almost irresistable'.

    Mbappe, who recently insisted that no decision on his future has been made yet, has reportedly not agreed on a contract with Real Madrid. The report states the striker was frustrated with how the Spanish giant played against PSG and Carlo Ancelotti's team's level of performance in their Champions League clash. 

    Speaking to Movistar ahead of PSG's game against Real Madrid, the 23-year-old had recently said, "I've not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint-Germain, one of the best clubs in the world. This game to influence my future? No – I've not decided; I give my best, and then we will see what happens next season."

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe happy to let Lionel Messi become PSG's leading man; denies decision over future

    Mbappe was the subject of huge offers from Los Blancos last summer, and it is thought Real Madrid will not be dissuaded in their attempts to sign the Frenchman again in the next transfer window. But only time will tell if Liverpool will seal the deal instead this summer and have the last laugh.

