Has Kylian Mbappe decided on his PSG future? Here's what he had to say

Kylian Mbappe has been a revelation for PSG. However, his future with the club is uncertain, as he has been linked to a move away. Here's what he had to say.

French striker Kylian Mbappe has become a sensation for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). On Tuesday, he scored against Real Madrid in the pre-quarters of the UEFA Champions League (UCL), as PSG is slightly at an advantage. However, his future at the club is uncertain, as he hasn't renewed his contract that expires next summer.

Mbappe has been heavily linked to a move to Madrid. Provided he scores again in the second leg and leads PSG into the quarters, the Spanish giants will be more determined to land him in. However, the Frenchman admitted following the game that he is yet undecided on his future. ALSO READ: Has Erling Haaland made up his mind on Borussia Dortmund future amid Liverpool links?

"I've not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint Germain, one of the best clubs in the world. No, I've not decided. I give my best, and then, we will see what happens next season," Mbappe told Movistar after being asked if the performance against Madrid would help in taking a call on his future.