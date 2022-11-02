Fans heartbroken after Tottenham star Son Heung-min suffers head injury during Champions League clash

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min went off in the first half during the Champions League 2-1 win against Marseille after a collision with Chancel Mbemba.

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min suffered a head injury during the team's Champions League 2-1 win against Marseille on Tuesday, leaving fans of the South Korean worried. The 30-year-old player went off in the first half at the Stade Velodrome after a collision with Chancel Mbemba and looked wobbly as he left the pitch.

Also read: UCL 2022-23: 'We ended up in the place we deserved' - Simeone after Atletico finishes at the bottom

Antonio Conte's men went on to book their berth in the Champions League last-16 round with a last-gasp victory as second-half goals from Clement Lenglet, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg overturned Mbemba's trike in the first half.

However, the injury to Son is a cause of concern for Tottenham as they gear up to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. The blow to his head will also worry South Korean fans, given that the Qatar World Cup 2022 is just three weeks away.

Assistant head coach Cristian Stellini, standing in for the banned Antonio Conte, said, "At this moment, we don't know. We have to wait for a medical assessment. Sonny feels better now. I saw him in the dressing room. He celebrated with us. We are not sure if he is concussed. It is Son's face. His eye is a bit swollen."

Also read: Barcelona's Champions League disaster: Lewandowski breaks his silence over shock exit

Following this shocking moment during the Champions League clash, Son Heung-min fans visited social media to wish the prolific forward a speedy recovery.

"So happy for the team but really hope Sonny is okay!" said one user on Twitter, while another added, "Get well soon.. I'm sure you will speedy recovery Son."

A third fan wrote, "Son Heung Min has a facial fracture? Take care. I hope I can make it in time for WC."

Here's a look at some of the reactions: