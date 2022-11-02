Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans heartbroken after Tottenham star Son Heung-min suffers head injury during Champions League clash

    Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min went off in the first half during the Champions League 2-1 win against Marseille after a collision with Chancel Mbemba. 

    football champions league marseille vs tottenham hotspur fans heartbroken after Son Heung min suffers head injury snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 2, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

    Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min suffered a head injury during the team's Champions League 2-1 win against Marseille on Tuesday, leaving fans of the South Korean worried. The 30-year-old player went off in the first half at the Stade Velodrome after a collision with Chancel Mbemba and looked wobbly as he left the pitch.

    Also read: UCL 2022-23: 'We ended up in the place we deserved' - Simeone after Atletico finishes at the bottom

    Antonio Conte's men went on to book their berth in the Champions League last-16 round with a last-gasp victory as second-half goals from Clement Lenglet, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg overturned Mbemba's trike in the first half. 

    However, the injury to Son is a cause of concern for Tottenham as they gear up to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday. The blow to his head will also worry South Korean fans, given that the Qatar World Cup 2022 is just three weeks away.

    Assistant head coach Cristian Stellini, standing in for the banned Antonio Conte, said, "At this moment, we don't know. We have to wait for a medical assessment. Sonny feels better now. I saw him in the dressing room. He celebrated with us. We are not sure if he is concussed. It is Son's face. His eye is a bit swollen."

    Also read: Barcelona's Champions League disaster: Lewandowski breaks his silence over shock exit

    Following this shocking moment during the Champions League clash, Son Heung-min fans visited social media to wish the prolific forward a speedy recovery.

    "So happy for the team but really hope Sonny is okay!" said one user on Twitter, while another added, "Get well soon.. I'm sure you will speedy recovery Son."

    A third fan wrote, "Son Heung Min has a facial fracture? Take care. I hope I can make it in time for WC."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Nov 2, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Titans vs Knights game produces 501 runs, watch Dewald Brevis shatters world record, netizens go crazy-ayh

    CSA T20 Challenge 2022: Titans vs Knights game produces 501 runs, Brevis shatters world record

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh preview: Can Indian batters get their act right against the Bangladeshis?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Can Indian batters get their act right against the Bangladeshis?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, England vs New Zealand: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler the star as ENG triumphs over NZ to stay in semis race

    football Romelu Lukaku not ruled out of Qatar World Cup yet despite missing Inter Milan Bayern Munich UCL uefa champions league clash-ayh

    Romelu Lukaku's not ruled out of Qatar World Cup yet despite missing Bayern Munich UCL clash

    Recent Stories

    Abu Dhabi T10: Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators-ayh

    Abu Dhabi T10: Suresh Raina joins Deccan Gladiators

    On Shah Rukh Khan birthday makers drop teaser of Pathaan watch drb

    On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, makers drop teaser of ‘Pathaan’; watch

    Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 trusted Tesla employees into Twitter Report gcw

    Elon Musk has pulled more than 50 Tesla employees into Twitter: Report

    Kejriwal massage centre poster surfaces outside Tihar Jail after conman Sukesh's 'extortion' allegations - adt

    'Kejriwal massage centre' poster surfaces outside Tihar Jail after conman Sukesh's 'extortion' allegations

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Videos

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon