Champions League: Fans irked after Liverpool supporters set off fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 am

Ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash on Tuesday, Liverpool supporters set off fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel on Merseyside at 2 am, irking football enthusiasts.

In what has led to a massive social media outburst, Liverpool supporters set off fireworks outside Real Madrid team's hotel on Merseyside at 2 am ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash at Anfield on Tuesday night.

In all likelihood, Carlo Ancelotti's team, who checked in at Innside Liverpool Hotel on Monday, would have woken up with weary heads after the fireworks disrupted the Spanish team's sleep.

A video posted online shows fireworks close to the hotel in a mischievous attempt to wake up the Real Madrid players on the eve of their Champions League clash.

This ploy is frequently used by fans, especially before significant games. Liverpool supporters pulled the same stunt in 2019 before their historic 4-0 victory over Barcelona at Anfield.

Real Madrid, a team with a wealth of experience, is unlikely to be affected by the joke, but they are having a difficult season when they play the first leg. They are eight points behind Barcelona in La Liga and, like Liverpool, have struggled since their Champions League final meeting with Real Madrid, which the Los Blancos won 1-0.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp revealed that last year's final at Stade de France was so painful that he only just sat down to re-watch the game. "It was proper torture because we played a good game and could have won - and that's the decisive word because we could but didn't because they scored and we didn't. That's the decisive reason," the German state in his pre-match press conference.

"We saw how experienced Madrid is and how little they are fussed by the fact when the other team has chances. They don't lose confidence in one second, they know 'our chance will come' and they defend with legs. That's what you can learn from them, definitely," Klopp added.

"So somebody told me – and I don't even know if it was true or not – that Carlo said after the final Liverpool knew exactly what they would face. I watched the game back, knowing exactly what we will do and we had to win this game," he noted.

"We didn't and the one reason was we didn't score and we conceded but apart from that we should have won the game. But Carlo is the most relaxed manager I met in my life, one of the best people you could meet; a fantastic humble person, super-smart and nice," Klopp concluded.

Meanwhile, football fans took to Twitter to express disgust over Liverpool supporters' tactics to disrupt Real Madrid players' sleep with fireworks. A massive war of words has erupted on the micro-blogging site even as videos of the fireworks outside the hotel at 2 am go viral.

"Anytime I’ve seen this happen the team on the receiving end always plays better," noted one user, while another added, "Probably the one way Liverpool can win. They must be sick of getting beaten by Real Madrid."

A third football fan noted, "Embarrassing and unnecessary. Plain disrespectful," while a fourth stated, "Desperate times."

