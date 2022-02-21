  • Facebook
    Bundesliga: Lewandowski unhappy with Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann's tactics?

    Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich overcome the shock of falling behind to the Bundesliga's bottom club Greuther Furth with a 4-1 win to stay on top in the German league's title race.

    football Bundesliga Robert Lewandowski unhappy with Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann tactics
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Munich, First Published Feb 21, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Allianz Arena was silenced three minutes before half-time when a deflected free-kick from Branimir Hrgota gave Fuerth the lead. The goal appeared to add more insult to injury for Bayern after they were beaten 4-2 at Bochum last week and held 1-1 at Salzburg in the Champions League - their longest run without registering a win for ten months.

    Also read: La Liga: How Barcelona's Aubameyang created history with hat-trick against Valencia

    However, the legendary Polish striker took less than 30 seconds to score from close range in the second half after the ball had ricocheted off Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting into Lewandowski's path.

    The Bundesliga champions dominated the game and took the lead through an own goal from Sebastian Griesbeck. Lewandowski headed Bayern's third goal in the 82nd minute, taking the Polish striker's overall tally to 28 goals in the league this season from 23 appearances.

    Choupo-Moting added the fourth and final goal in added time after knocking in a cross from Serge Gnabry from close range. The 4-1 win took Bayern Munich to 55 points from 23 games.

    Despite the twin effort from Lewandowski, a report has suggested that the 33-year-old striker is unhappy with Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann's style of play. According to Bayern insider and BILD journalist Christian Falk, the Poland international is dissatisfied with how the club has performed this season and not a fan of the manager's tactics.

    In recent weeks, Nagelsmann has used five attackers upfront - a move that has reportedly proved to be a setback for Lewandowski's goalscoring situations.

    However, this is not the first time the Polish striker has voiced concern over the team's tactics. In November 2021, Lewandowski said that things were not easy for him at Bayern lately regarding finding a goal situation or spaces on the field.

    "When you play with six offensive players, and the opponents are very defensive, it's not easy for a striker," the Poland international added.

    Despite these concerns, Lewandowski impresses his fans, having scored 39 goals in 32 games for Bayern across all competitions this season.

    Also read: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 26 review: Tottenham upsets City, Leicester stunned by Wolves

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
