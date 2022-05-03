Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bavarians thrilled after Thomas Muller signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2024

    Thomas Muller has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich which will run until 2024, keeping his long-standing affiliation with the Bundesliga giants running.

    football Bundesliga Bavarians thrilled after Thomas Muller signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2024 snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Munich, First Published May 3, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    Legendary midfielder Thomas Muller on Tuesday signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, extending his long-standing association with the Bundesliga giants until 2024. 

    Muller, who has been with Bayern since 2008, has been an instrumental cog in the German club's wheel. In 413 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, the 32-year-old has scored 136 goals, 151 assists and has to his credit 11 titles.

    Muller, who hails from Pähl am Ammersee near Munich, has also collected two UEFA Champions Leagues, the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and the DFB Cup six times in his career, as well as helping Germany claim the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

    Also read: Is Bayern's Lewandowski moving to Camp Nou? Barcelona chief Alemany gives key update

    Following the contract extension for the next two years, Muller expressed delight and sent a message to Bayern fans.

    "I'm delighted to have extended my contract with FC Bayern Munich until 2024 today. The journey we've been on since I joined the FCB academy in 2000 has been a fantastic success story up to now," the German international said. 

    "It gives me immense Pleasure to hold up the red colours year after year, on and off the pitch - even if the wind blows in your face from time to time. So, let's keep going together!" Muller concluded.

    Meanwhile, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said, "Thomas Müller is an icon who wears the club badge in his heart. FC Bayern has always been characterised by continuity, and therefore we're pleased that we've managed to extend the contract of this important player. He's someone who assumes leadership and is also an important character in the dressing room with his personality."

    Bayern fans are thrilled that the club legend has signed a contract until 2024 and took to Twitter to express their joy. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 3, 2022, 6:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Pandya latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?-ayh

    Dhamaka on Debut: How Gujarat Titans have become a force to reckon with in IPL 2022?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Daniel Vettori, Imran Tahir, Kumar Sangakkara reckon-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should there be DRS challenge for wide-ball calls? Vettori, Tahir, Sangakkara reckon

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Gujarat-Punjab Fantasy XI preview, prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs PBKS: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    football Twitter explodes after Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez makes blue tick plea to Elon Musk snt

    Twitter explodes after Man City's Riyad Mahrez makes blue tick plea to Elon Musk

    Recent Stories

    Madras HC summons Dhanush after couple claims he is their son drb

    Madras HC summons Dhanush after couple claims he is their son

    CUET 2022: Registration to close on May 6, here's how to apply - adt

    CUET 2022: Registration to close on May 6, here's how to apply

    WBJEE 2022: Answer key to be released soon, here's how to download - adt

    WBJEE 2022: Answer key to be released soon, here's how to download

    Heres why a newly-wed couple was running on the road in their wedding attire; watch - gps

    Here’s why a newly-wed couple was running on the road in their wedding attire; watch

    Hardik Pandya latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe-ayh

    Hardik Pandya's latest picture with Natasa Stankovic and Agastya gives you the family vibe

    Recent Videos

    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon