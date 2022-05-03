Bavarians thrilled after Thomas Muller signs new Bayern Munich contract until 2024

Thomas Muller has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich which will run until 2024, keeping his long-standing affiliation with the Bundesliga giants running.

Legendary midfielder Thomas Muller on Tuesday signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, extending his long-standing association with the Bundesliga giants until 2024.

Muller, who has been with Bayern since 2008, has been an instrumental cog in the German club's wheel. In 413 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, the 32-year-old has scored 136 goals, 151 assists and has to his credit 11 titles.

Muller, who hails from Pähl am Ammersee near Munich, has also collected two UEFA Champions Leagues, the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and the DFB Cup six times in his career, as well as helping Germany claim the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Following the contract extension for the next two years, Muller expressed delight and sent a message to Bayern fans.

"I'm delighted to have extended my contract with FC Bayern Munich until 2024 today. The journey we've been on since I joined the FCB academy in 2000 has been a fantastic success story up to now," the German international said.

"It gives me immense Pleasure to hold up the red colours year after year, on and off the pitch - even if the wind blows in your face from time to time. So, let's keep going together!" Muller concluded.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said, "Thomas Müller is an icon who wears the club badge in his heart. FC Bayern has always been characterised by continuity, and therefore we're pleased that we've managed to extend the contract of this important player. He's someone who assumes leadership and is also an important character in the dressing room with his personality."

