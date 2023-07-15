Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Budget constraints force Harry Kane to explore alternatives to Manchester United

    Budget limitations have created hurdles for Manchester United in their pursuit of a striker, Harry Kane.

    football Budget constraints force Harry Kane to explore alternatives to Manchester United osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 15, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    Harry Kane, the desired striker for Manchester United, may be forced to consider other options due to budget limitations. The club's financial constraints have made a move to Old Trafford unlikely, prompting Kane to explore the possibility of a foreign transfer. Bayern Munich emerged as potential frontrunners, with reports of a "secret meeting" between the clubs' officials.

    However, Paris Saint-Germain is also keen to secure a new striker amid uncertainties surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future and Lionel Messi's departure from the club. United's chances of entering the race diminish as Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy becomes increasingly reluctant to sell their prized asset to a Premier League rival. Kane's preference to remain in England aligns with his pursuit of surpassing Alan Shearer's Premier League goal-scoring record.

    Also Read: A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

    While Erik ten Hag admires Kane, the limited transfer budget at his current club might delay any potential move until United sells players to generate additional funds. Even then, negotiations with Levy are notoriously challenging. With Kane's contract at Spurs expiring next year, he may seek clarity on his future sooner rather than later, effectively ruling United out of contention for their desired striker target in the current summer transfer window.

    Kane's skill set perfectly aligns with the style of play that Manchester United aims to implement. His combination of technical finesse, intelligent movement off the ball, and physical presence would seamlessly integrate into the attacking system, providing a focal point for United's offensive endeavors. Kane's versatility to contribute in various tactical setups and his adaptability to different game situations make him an ideal fit for United's ambitions.

    Also Read: Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

    Last Updated Jul 15, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Justin Langer takes charge as Lucknow Super Giants Coach, strengthening bond with Gautam Gambhir osf

    Justin Langer takes charge as Lucknow Super Giants Coach, strengthening bond with Gautam Gambhir

    football Manchester United issues statement regarding Mason Mount's interaction with fans osf

    Manchester United issues statement regarding Mason Mount's interaction with fans

    cricket A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan osf

    A cricket connection now links Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan

    cricket MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status' osf

    MLC 2023: Unraveling the reasons behind Major League Cricket's not getting 'Official T20 League status'

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz steamrolls Medvedev to secure dream final against Novak Djokovic osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz steamrolls Medvedev to secure dream final against Novak Djokovic

    Recent Stories

    Chingri Malaikari to Bhetki Bhapa: 7 authentic bengali fish dishes ATG

    Chingri Malaikari to Bhetki Bhapa: 7 authentic bengali fish dishes

    Vegetarian Bliss: Delight your palate with these 7 home-cooked dishes AJR EAI

    Vegetarian Bliss: Delight your palate with these 7 home-cooked dishes

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel shakes Instagram with her Hourglass figure in searing Bikinis, attires vma

    Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel shakes Instagram with her Hourglass figure in searing Bikinis, attires

    cricket Justin Langer takes charge as Lucknow Super Giants Coach, strengthening bond with Gautam Gambhir osf

    Justin Langer takes charge as Lucknow Super Giants Coach, strengthening bond with Gautam Gambhir

    Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP AJR

    Delhi is drowning, but Kejriwal blaming others from his 'Sheeshmahal': BJP

    Recent Videos

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon