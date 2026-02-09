Canada have won the toss and chosen to field against South Africa in the 9th match of the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad. Captain Dilpreet Bajwa cited dew, while SA skipper Aiden Markram is focused on setting a good score for the title contenders.

Canada have won the toss and has opted to field in match number 9 of the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup against South Africa in Ahmedabad, on Monday. Finalists in the last edition, South Africa arrive as one of the major contenders for the title, while Canada will aim to begin their tournament with a win.

'We would like to bowl first': Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa

"We would like to bowl first. Excited to play against SA. Happy to play in this stadium. Feels like it's a good batting track. Because of the dew, we chose to bowl. Let's see how it goes. Had a pre-tour in SL. We didn't get much cricket in Canada, but thanks to our board for arranging the pre-tour. Had very good practice matches against SL A. Have three fast bowlers. Saad bin Zafar - left-arm spinner, Ansh Patel - chinaman. Already, we rub shoulders with big players in GT20. But this is a World Cup, a big stage, and it's a great opportunity for them to showcase their talent to the world," Canada skipper Dilpreet Bajwa said during the toss.

'Looking forward to a good run': SA skipper Aiden Markram

"Looks like a pretty good surface. Hopefully, we can get off to a good start, get a really good score and take that momentum with the ball. Fantastic stadium to play at. Looking forward to getting on a good run in Ahmedabad. Big help for sure. People can say what they want about white-ball wickets, but they still vary from continent to continent. They're not bad wickets -- they're still very good -- but they can be different. We've been fortunate to play quite a bit of cricket in the subcontinent over the last six months, and now we're really looking forward to starting the World Cup. Obviously, the long-term goal is to go one step further (than last time). But first, we have to earn the right to reach the Super 8s and the knockout games by having a really good group phase. That's the focus right now," South Africa skipper Aiden Markram said.

Teams

Canada (Playing XI): Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa(c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Harsh Thaker, Saad Bin Zafar, Jaskaran Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Ansh Patel.

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi. (ANI)