    BREAKING: PSG confirm Lionel Messi will leave this summer; Galtier lauds 'best player in history of football'

    Amid rumours of a possible move to Barcelona, Al-Hilal or Inter Miami, PSG on Thursday confirmed that legendary forward Lionel Messi will leave the club this summer.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 1, 2023, 5:33 PM IST

    In an expected announcement, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Thursday confirmed that legendary forward Lionel Messi will leave the Ligue 1 champions this summer, ending the Argentine's two-year stint at Parc des Princes.

    Ahead of PSG's clash against Clermont Foot, PSG boss Christophe Galiter told reporters, "Saturday will be Messi's last game at the Parc des Princes. 

    Lauding the 36-year-old icon, the Frenchman added, "I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont."

    The Argentine has been frequently linked with a move back to Barcelona or to MLS team Inter Miami, but rumours this week indicate he is poised to move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Hilal reportedly having offered a two-year deal worth a record-breaking 1.2 billion euros.

    In his two seasons in France, Messi has won two Ligue 1 championships and scored 32 goals in 74 appearances across all competitions.

