Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez share their thoughts on futures at Manchester City

Manchester City players Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez have spoken about their futures at the club amid transfer speculation.

Just a week ago, Silva featured as a starter for City in the Champions League final, and he is currently with the Portugal squad, preparing to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday night.

Silva, who has been consistently linked with a move away from City in the past two transfer windows, including recent reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, was asked about his future during an interview with Eleven Sports. However, the 28-year-old playmaker was unable to provide a definitive answer.

“I’ll be very honest, I don’t know,” said Bernardo.

“We’ll see in the next few days. Even if I knew, it wouldn’t be the space to talk about it [in the national team]. I really want to win a Euro, or a World Cup for Portugal.”

Riyad Mahrez's potential departure from Premier League and Champions League winners intensifies

Mahrez is another player who has been the subject of transfer speculation, is rumoured to be considering a move away from the Premier League and Champions League-winning Manchester City this summer.

Following his exclusion from the Champions League final last week, the Algerian winger was reportedly disappointed. Recent rumours have emerged linking him to lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs Al Ittihad and Al Ahli.

However, when asked about his future ahead of Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda, Mahrez remained tight-lipped, keeping his intentions undisclosed.

“I have two years left at Manchester City. So far there is nothing,” Mahrez said.

“I am concentrating on these two [international] games and then I will go on vacation,” he added

