Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez share their thoughts on futures at Manchester City

    Manchester City players Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez have spoken about their futures at the club amid transfer speculation.

    football Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez share their thoughts on their futures at Manchester City osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 1:50 PM IST

    Amid speculations about their potential departures from Manchester City this summer, both Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez have addressed their future with the club.

    Just a week ago, Silva featured as a starter for City in the Champions League final, and he is currently with the Portugal squad, preparing to face Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday night.

    Silva, who has been consistently linked with a move away from City in the past two transfer windows, including recent reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain, was asked about his future during an interview with Eleven Sports. However, the 28-year-old playmaker was unable to provide a definitive answer.

    “I’ll be very honest, I don’t know,” said Bernardo.

    “We’ll see in the next few days. Even if I knew, it wouldn’t be the space to talk about it [in the national team]. I really want to win a Euro, or a World Cup for Portugal.”

    Also Read: YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    Riyad Mahrez's potential departure from Premier League and Champions League winners intensifies

    Mahrez is another player who has been the subject of transfer speculation, is rumoured to be considering a move away from the Premier League and Champions League-winning Manchester City this summer.

    Following his exclusion from the Champions League final last week, the Algerian winger was reportedly disappointed. Recent rumours have emerged linking him to lucrative offers from Saudi Arabian clubs Al Ittihad and Al Ahli.

    However, when asked about his future ahead of Algeria's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda, Mahrez remained tight-lipped, keeping his intentions undisclosed.

    “I have two years left at Manchester City. So far there is nothing,” Mahrez said.

    “I am concentrating on these two [international] games and then I will go on vacation,” he added

    Also Read: Premier League 2023-24 schedule: Biggest fixtures to look out for next season; complete list with dates here

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier osf

    YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    USA captain Monank Patel reflects on team's journey and prospects for World Cup Qualifiers osf

    USA captain Monank Patel reflects on team's journey and prospects for World Cup Qualifiers

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' Gathering in London (WATCH) osf

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' gathering in London (WATCH)

    Ashes 2023: Australia stage strong comeback - Khawaja shines with century, England regret after missed chances osf

    Ashes 2023: Australia stage strong comeback - Khawaja shines with century, England regret after missed chances

    Special The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush controversy writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media ATG

    Adipurush controversy: Writer Manoj Muntashir comments irks critics and fans on social media

    Father Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails RBA

    Father's Day 2023: Rocky Bhai aka Yash paints daughter Ayra's toenails

    Maharashtra Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive blaze engulfs godown in Pune, firefighting operation underway

    football YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier osf

    YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats ADC

    Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon