YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

On Sunday, Speed's long-awaited wish to meet Ronaldo finally became a reality following Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying game against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lisbon.

YouTube sensation Darren Watkins Jr aka Speed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo. Speed is an avid fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and had long yearned to meet his idol in person has come true, Speed travelled all across the world, even travelling to Qatar last year to watch Ronaldo during the World Cup.

Following the match, Speed seized the opportunity to meet Ronaldo as he came out from his car to greet his devoted fan. Overwhelmed with excitement, the teenager couldn't contain himself and met his idol. This meeting between Speed and Ronaldo was facilitated by Ronaldo's teammate and Portugal’s upcoming star Rafael Leao.

Finally, on Sunday, Speed's dream of meeting Ronaldo materialised after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Lisbon. Ronaldo, marking his 199th appearance for Portugal, played the full 90 minutes in his team's impressive 3-0 victory at Estadio da Luz.

IShowSpeed has garnered significant attention and sparked controversy within the streaming community ever since he rose to fame, he has gained a massive following of over 11 million subscribers on his channel, thanks to his fiery and provocative behaviour. His "hot-headed" nature and attention-grabbing antics have become his trademark, captivating audiences worldwide.

Ronaldo donned the captain's armband, playing the entirety of the 90 minutes and also scored a goal which was disallowed due to an offside call. However, Portugal cruised to victory with 3 goals at Estadio da Luz.