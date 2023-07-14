Bayern Munich secures verbal agreement with Manchester City's Kyle Walker

Bayern Munich has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City's Kyle Walker, as the German club looks to bolster its defensive line ahead of the upcoming season.

In a significant development in the transfer market, Bayern Munich has reportedly reached a total verbal agreement with Manchester City's talented right-back, Kyle Walker. According to trusted sources, including Florian Plettenberg, the German giants have been pursuing the English international for several weeks, despite City's attempts to extend his contract. Now, it seems that head coach Thomas Tuchel is set to land one of his primary targets for the upcoming season.

The 33-year-old Walker, who has had an impressive career, has agreed to join Bayern Munich and is expected to sign a contract until 2025, with an option to extend it for an additional year. With Walker's affirmative response, the remaining hurdle is to negotiate a transfer fee with Manchester City. If all goes according to plan, the transfer could be finalised within the next seven days, just in time for Bayern's pre-season preparations.

This potential transfer also signals a possible exit for Benjamin Pavard, who currently seems inclined to extend his contract beyond 2024. With Walker's arrival, he would likely assume the role of the starting right-back, leaving Noussair Mazraoui and Josip Stanišić to provide valuable depth and competition in the squad for the upcoming season.

The acquisition of Kyle Walker would undoubtedly bolster Bayern Munich's defence and add significant experience to their ranks. Known for his speed, versatility, and defensive prowess, Walker's arrival could provide the team with a strong defensive presence on the right flank. Furthermore, his vast experience at the highest level, including domestic and international competitions, would bring invaluable leadership to the team.

As Bayern Munich and Manchester City continue to negotiate the transfer fee, fans and football enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate an official announcement in the coming days. If the deal is successfully concluded, it would mark a significant move in the summer transfer market and further enhance Bayern Munich's prospects for the upcoming season.

The football world eagerly awaits the finalisation of this potential transfer, and it will undoubtedly be fascinating to see Kyle Walker donning the famous red jersey of Bayern Munich as he embarks on a new chapter in his illustrious career.

