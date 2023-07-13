Ahead of Inter Miami debut, fan stuns Lionel Messi with kiss during selfie moment (WATCH)

During a delightful night visit to Miami, football superstar Lionel Messi experienced an encounter with an ecstatic fan. The fan's uncontainable excitement led to a selfie and a kiss with the Argentine legend

Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine football star, found himself in an unexpected encounter during a visit to the vibrant city of Miami. While enjoying his time with his family, Messi was approached by an ecstatic fan who couldn't contain his excitement. Seizing the moment, the fan not only took a selfie with Messi but also planted a kiss on the football legend.

For the passionate fan, this unique opportunity to be in the presence of his idol was undoubtedly a cherished memory. The incident served as a testament to Messi's enduring admiration for his dedicated supporters, highlighting the strong bond between the player and his fans as he prepares to embark on a new chapter in his career with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

As Messi gears up for his highly anticipated debut with Inter Miami, he recently opened up about his retirement from the Argentina national football team. The announcement has sparked speculation and discussions among fans and pundits alike, as they eagerly await his official unveiling event with the Miami-based club.

Reflecting on his decision to step away from international duty, Messi expressed his sentiments and shed light on the factors that led to his retirement. The talismanic forward admitted that it was a difficult choice to make, as representing Argentina had always been a source of immense pride for him. However, the disappointments and near-misses in major tournaments, including the recent Copa America, weighed heavily on his mind.

Despite his retirement from the national team, Messi's dedication to the sport remains unwavering. His move to Inter Miami marks an exciting new chapter in his illustrious career, offering him fresh challenges and opportunities to make his mark on the football landscape once again.

The forthcoming unveiling event for Messi at Inter Miami has generated tremendous anticipation among fans, who are eager to witness the football maestro in action wearing the colours of his new team. The event will not only be a momentous occasion for the club but also for the entire MLS community, as one of the greatest footballers of all time prepares to grace the American soccer stage.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi's encounter with an ardent fan in Miami exemplified the deep connection he shares with his supporters. As he prepares for his debut with Inter Miami, Messi's retirement from the Argentina national team has created ripples in the football world. Nonetheless, fans eagerly await his unveiling event, where they will witness his extraordinary talent and witness the next phase of his remarkable career.

