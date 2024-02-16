Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bayern Munich and Harry Kane navigate challenges: Champions League bumps and Bundesliga battles

    In the face of unexpected setbacks in the Champions League and a recent Bundesliga defeat, Bayern Munich's Harry Kane discusses the team's resilience, the pursuit of trophies, and the determination to overcome football obstacles.

    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 9:36 AM IST

    Acknowledging the recent setbacks faced by Bayern Munich, star striker Harry Kane emphasised the need to confront the issues head-on and rally the team to overcome the current challenges. In an unexpected turn of events, Bayern suffered a 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the Champions League, failing to register a single shot on target despite 17 attempts on goal. This defeat followed a comprehensive 3-0 loss to Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen, making it a disastrous week for a club of Bayern's caliber.

    Reflecting on the Lazio performance, Kane shared his insights with TNT Sports, stating, "In the first half, we started well, with clear chances, including one for myself. These games hinge on significant moments, and the second half was disappointing. We lacked energy, confidence, and gave away too many balls." He also pointed out the challenge of playing with ten men after Dayot Upamecano's red card.

    Kane stressed the importance of finding solutions within the team, urging for increased energy and confidence. Despite the difficult spell, he expressed optimism about Bayern's prospects, emphasizing their involvement in the Bundesliga race and the ongoing Champions League tie. "We have to keep fighting, look forward, and hopefully turn this momentum around," he added.

    While acknowledging the team's challenging situation, Kane remained resilient, emphasising the team's determination to fight through difficulties. He highlighted the potential impact of a single game or a spark that could turn things around in football.

    Looking ahead, Bayern faces the last 16 return leg against Lazio on 5 March. Before that, their focus shifts to closing the five-point gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Kane, who joined Bayern last summer with the aim of securing his first trophy, is aware that despite his individual success, silverware is not guaranteed this season. Bayern lost the DFL Supercup to Leipzig in August and has already been eliminated from the DFB Pokal.

