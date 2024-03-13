Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals

    In a thrilling Champions League encounter, Barcelona overcame Napoli with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday, securing a spot in the quarterfinals with a 4-2 aggregate win.

    Football Barcelona triumphs over Napoli in Champions League clash; Advances to quarterfinals osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

    Barcelona secured a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Napoli on Tuesday, reaching a 4-2 aggregate win after a tense second half. Despite a shaky period following Amir Rrahmani's goal, Barcelona emerged victorious with goals from Fermin Lopez and Joao Cancelo, as well as a decisive strike from Robert Lewandowski. This marks Barcelona's first appearance in the quarterfinals since 2020, achieved without the injured midfield trio Pedri, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong.

    Coach Xavi Hernandez expressed his pride, stating, "We're in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after four years; it's the moment to enjoy that." Xavi highlighted the team's excellent performance, dominated by teenage talents Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, who have played a crucial role in Barcelona's unbeaten run of nine games since Xavi's decision to leave at the end of the season.

    The 17-year-old Cubarsi impressed against Napoli, earning praise from Sergi Roberto, who called him "incredible" and the game's best player. Barcelona made history by starting two players aged 17 or under in a knockout stage game, showcasing the promising young talent within the squad.

    With Xavi urging fans to turn the Olympic Stadium into a pressure cooker, the over 50,000 spectators witnessed a vibrant Barcelona performance. The team's fast start, led by the electric winger Yamal and the dynamic Lopez, set the tone for the victory.

    Napoli fought back with a goal from Rrahmani, but Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made crucial saves to maintain the lead. Despite Napoli's strong start in the second half, Barcelona regrouped with tactical substitutions, bringing on Sergi Roberto and Oriol Romeu.

    The match showcased Barcelona's potential going forward, with Raphinha and Lewandowski creating opportunities. Although the second half revealed some nervous moments, the dynamic trio of Yamal, Raphinha, and Cancelo demonstrated Barcelona's attacking prowess, providing optimism for the upcoming quarterfinals.

    Sergi Roberto summed up the night, stating, "It was an incredible night, four years without getting where we belong, where the club deserves to be." Barcelona's journey in the Champions League continues, offering hope for a resurgence despite their challenging season.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24: Vikram Singh's hat-trick propels Mumbai City FC to the top after victory over NorthEast United FC

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football ISL 2023-24: Vikram Singh's hat-trick propels Mumbai City FC to the top after victory over NorthEast United FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Vikram Singh's hat-trick propels Mumbai City FC to the top after victory over NorthEast United FC

    Football Manchester City's Ederson faces one-month absence ahead of crucial Arsenal clash osf

    Manchester City's Ederson faces one-month absence ahead of crucial Arsenal clash

    cricket Ajit Agarkar tasked with persuading Virat Kohli to make way for youngsters in the T20 World Cup 2024: Report osf

    Ajit Agarkar tasked with persuading Virat Kohli to make way for youngsters in the T20 World Cup 2024: Report

    cricket Boycott blasts England's bowling line-up after series defeat to India; says lucky Virat Kohli didn't play osf

    Boycott blasts England's bowling line-up after series defeat to India; says lucky Virat Kohli didn't play

    Errors found on Kobe Bryant statue in US arena; Lakers rush to fix Basketball legend sculpture avv

    Errors found on Kobe Bryant statue in US arena; Lakers rush to fix Basketball legend sculpture

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Naked, decomposed body of Bengal-based woman found inside Chandapura flat, rape suspected

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Cash-strapped Pakistan's 'desperation' exposed? Misprinted one-sided notes in Karachi bank goes viral (WATCH)

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years? RKK

    'Batman 2': Robert Pattinson's film delayed by two years?

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today rkn

    Kerala: Body of woman found half-naked in Kozhikode; post-mortem today

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April vkp

    Bengaluru: Property tax increased by 6.5% for houses under BBMP, effective from April

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon