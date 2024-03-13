Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: Vikram Singh's hat-trick propels Mumbai City FC to the top after victory over NorthEast United FC

    In a stellar display of skill and dominance, Mumbai City FC secured a commanding 4-1 victory against NorthEast United FC, thanks to Vikram Partap Singh's remarkable hat-trick.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

    Mumbai City FC surged to the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 table with a commanding 4-1 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on March 12, 2024. Vikram Partap Singh showcased a stellar performance, scoring a remarkable hat-trick and joining the elite group of Indian players to achieve this feat in ISL history. His goals in the third, tenth, and 80th minutes solidified Mumbai City FC's dominance throughout the match, further strengthening their bid to retain the ISL League Winners Shield title.

    The Islanders dictated the proceedings from the start, with Vikram opening the scoring early thanks to a well-executed assist from Dutch midfielder Yoell van Nieff. Vikram's second goal came after a fierce attempt by Bipin Singh hit the crossbar, allowing him to capitalise on the rebound and extend Mumbai City FC's lead.

    Despite missing a penalty opportunity in the first half, Mumbai City FC entered halftime with a commanding 3-0 advantage after Van Nieff converted from the spot. Vikram completed his hat-trick in the 80th minute, showcasing his striking instincts with a goal assisted by Lallianzuala Chhangte.

    NorthEast United FC managed to salvage some pride with Jithin M.S. scoring in the 79th minute, but Vikram responded swiftly with his third goal, sealing the fate of the match. The loss dealt a significant blow to NorthEast United FC's playoff qualification chances, compounded by youngster Parthib Gogoi's red card in added time.

    Key Performer of the Match:

    Vikram Partap Singh (Mumbai City FC): Vikram's outstanding individual performance included a hat-trick, completing 17 out of 24 passes, one cross, two interceptions, and four tackles.

    What's Next:

    Mumbai City FC is set to face Hyderabad FC on April 1, while NorthEast United FC will return to action against Kerala Blasters FC on April 6.

    Brief Scores:

    Mumbai City FC 4 (Vikram Partap Singh 3’ 10’ 80’, Yoell van Nieff 45+7’) – 1 NorthEast United FC (Jithin M.S. 79’)

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
