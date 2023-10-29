Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Barcelona to launch inquiry into alleged racial insults aimed at Real Madrid's Vinicius in the El Clasico

    Barcelona has initiated an investigation into the alleged racial insults directed at Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior during their recent El Clasico clash.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 1:43 PM IST

    Barcelona has announced its intention to investigate the reported racial abuse directed at Vinicius Junior during their 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico. Video footage released by Spanish media outlets appeared to capture a home supporter using a racial slur against the Brazilian winger, labeling him a "monkey." Additionally, an object resembling a banana skin seems to have been thrown from the stands.

    In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Catalan club expressed their commitment to upholding the principles of respect and fair play in football and sports. They affirmed their determination to scrutinize any racist incidents that might have occurred during the match against Real Madrid.

    Throughout the game, Vinicius faced jeers and taunts from Barcelona's temporary Olympic Stadium crowd. His substitution late in the match, particularly after Jude Bellingham's stoppage-time second goal secured Real Madrid's victory, further incited the fans.

    The 23-year-old exited the field leisurely, acknowledging the stands with celebratory gestures. Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti guided him off the pitch, offering support.

    Speaking about Vinicius's exit, Ancelotti remarked, "He came off very calmly. I told him he had to come off a bit quicker... I helped him off."

    During the match, Vinicius also engaged in a discussion with Barcelona's coach, Xavi, regarding a challenge from Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

    Xavi stated, "I have a lot of respect for Vinicius. I told him it was not a foul."

    This incident follows a similar occurrence in Madrid's recent draw against Sevilla, where Vinicius was racially abused, resulting in a fan's ejection. In a separate video, a child was seen making a racist gesture toward him in the same match.

    Expressing his frustration, Vinicius said in a statement last weekend, "Sorry to seem repetitive, but this is isolated episode number 19, and counting."

    The Brazilian player has encountered racial abuse on multiple occasions during his time in Spain, often without legal repercussions. He previously testified via videoconference before a Spanish court on October 5 as part of an investigation into alleged abuse he suffered at Valencia in May. Vinicius gained global support for his actions when he halted a game at the Mestalla Stadium to confront a fan he believed was racially insulting him.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 1:44 PM IST
