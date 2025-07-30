Robert Lewandowski, despite being settled at Barcelona, has attracted interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. While he's committed to Barcelona, the lucrative offers from Saudi Arabia pose a potential challenge for the club.

At 36, Robert Lewandowski remains a major presence in international football, and his future has attracted significant interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. Reports from Mundo Deportivo indicate that multiple Saudi teams are actively monitoring Lewandowski and have already reached out to assess his openness to a move this summer.

Despite this attention, Lewandowski is still bound to FC Barcelona for another season and—according to those close to him—has no plans to depart. The Polish striker is said to be very settled in Catalonia, both professionally and personally, with his family well-adjusted to life in Barcelona. His output last season was remarkable: 42 goals, even after missing time due to injury, a testament to his enduring class and elite conditioning.

Barcelona’s Delicate Balancing Act

Nevertheless, within Barcelona’s leadership, there is some unease. The financial might of Saudi clubs has been proven, as they consistently entice top global talent—both seasoned veterans and younger stars—by offering terms that European clubs cannot easily match. Lewandowski’s contract status increases his appeal: a Saudi club could present a lucrative three- or four-year deal, a proposition tailored for an athlete known for his dedication to maintaining peak physical shape.

Cristiano Ronaldo stands out as an example of Saudi football’s lure: now 40 and thriving at Al Nassr, he has extended his deal until 2027 on terms reported at €208 million yearly, plus a €30 million signing bonus. The Saudi Pro League’s rising stature is further evidenced by high-profile arrivals, including ex-Barça player João Félix, who joined at age 25, as well as the likes of Karim Benzema, Sadio Mané, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, and several other international stars.

A complication for Barcelona is the Saudi transfer window, which closes on September 23—well after LaLiga’s September 1 deadline. This leaves the club exposed: even if they cannot sign reinforcements past the European window, Saudi clubs could still lure away Lewandowski and other key players for weeks afterward.

Pragmatism and Possibilities

New head coach Hansi Flick values Lewandowski’s experience for the upcoming season but is expected to manage the striker’s playing time carefully due to advancing age. Fortunately, Ferran Torres has performed strongly as a centre-forward in preseason, and there are additional options: Marcus Rashford and Dani Olmo, both of whom have played up front when needed.

Barcelona’s position is pragmatic: while they deeply appreciate Lewandowski’s ability, professionalism, and impact in both sporting and commercial terms, they would consider a transfer if an offer proved overwhelming—something beyond what they can provide in salary or contract length. Still, any sale would hinge on a significant transfer fee. The club paid €45 million plus €5 million in add-ons to acquire Lewandowski, and would seek a sum befitting his stature.

Journalist Denies Rumours

According to jounralist Tomasz Włodarczyk, the Polish striker intends to stay at Barcelona despite the rumours

“Lewandowski has no intention of leaving Barcelona. He is happy and ready for the new season, eager to complete the final year of his contract. And then? Of course, there will be offers from the Saudi Professional League,” he wrote.

At present, the prospect of Lewandowski leaving remains speculative. Unless a truly exceptional bid is tabled, he is expected to see out his contract at Barcelona. Yet, given the sums on offer from Saudi clubs and the unpredictability of the transfer market, nothing can be taken for granted in the modern game.