Barcelona eye outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as potential successor to Xavi Hernandez

As Xavi Hernandez announces his departure from Barcelona at the end of the season, the club is actively searching for a new manager. Amid differing opinions between President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco, Klopp emerges as a potential target, with Barcelona reportedly considering an approach.

Following Xavi Hernandez's decision to step down as Barcelona's manager at the end of the season, concluding his 2.5-year tenure, the club is actively seeking a replacement. Sporting Director Deco is leading the search, although president Joan Laporta has different opinions on the preferred candidate.

While Laporta leans towards Hansi Flick, his ultimate dreams involve reappointing Pep Guardiola or bringing in Jurgen Klopp. The latter option becomes more plausible as Klopp is set to depart Liverpool at the end of the season. Notably, Diario AS reports that Barcelona intends to approach Klopp regarding the possibility of taking charge from the upcoming season.

However, Klopp's representatives have indicated that the German coach plans to take a managerial break for at least one season. This stance poses a potential obstacle to Barcelona's pursuit of Klopp. Consequently, alternative candidates must be considered, although a consensus on the ideal replacement has not yet emerged.

Also Read: Jordan makes history: Stuns South Korea to secure first-ever Asian Cup 2024 final spot