Ajax midfielder and captain Jordan Henderson had a heated argument with a reporter at the press conference over his rumours on the possibility of leaving the Dutch club and making a move to AS Monaco. Henderson was heavily linked with his move to AS Monaca during the January transfer, as the Ligue 1 side was looking at him as their number one target to strengthen their midfield.

Ajax has strengthened their chances of clinching the Eredivisie title for a record-extending 37th time and for the first time since 2022 following 2-1 over Feyenoord at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Monday, February 3. Despite Ajax’s crucial victory to inch closer to dethroning PSV at the top of the points table, the discussion has been around captain Jordan Henderson of moving French club AS Monaco.

At the press conference following Ajax’s win over Feyernood, Jordan Henderson was visibly frustrated when the reporter continually posed questions about the rumours of him leaving the Dutch club and joining AS Monaco. Henderson stated that he wouldn’t have been part of the starting XI if the rumours of his transfer to Monaco were true. He ultimately confirmed his stay at Ajax by blasting the journalist for bringing up the ‘nonsense’ about leaving the club.

“I think 99 percent of people, if they knew the inside information, wouldn’t have played the game. Really.” Ajax captain

“But people in this room question my professionalism and me as a person, I think it’s bang out of order. I've got a family. I can deal with it, I’ve had a lot worse than this in my career, but I’ve got a family, a wife, kids, mum, dad, who read nonsense in the media from you guys.

“I think it’s bang out of order. Ninety-nine percent was nonsense.” he added.

Jordan Henderson joined Ajax FC as a captain in 2024 after spending a season with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq FC. However, the England international was one of the greatest footballers at Liverpool as he became a key figure in their midfield, helping the club clinch Premier League title in 2020, Champions League triumph in 2019, and FIFA Club World Cup title in 2019.

At Ajax FC, Jordan Henderson is leading the team to clinch their first Eredivisie title since 2022. The England international has made 44 appearances for the Dutch club, and is yet to score a goal for the side. However, he has been playing a role in the midfield and providing crucial assists to his teammates at Ajax FC over the past two seasons.

