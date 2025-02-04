‘I’m not obsessed with it’: Cristiano Ronaldo on achieving record 1000 goals milestone in his career

Following his brace in Al Nassr’s 4-0 win over Al Wasl in AFC Champions League group stage, Cristiano Ronaldo is 77 goals away from completing the feat of 1000 goals.

Portuguese football legend and Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts on the possibility of completing the 1000-goal milestone in his illustrious career. Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the game of football. Ever since making his professional debut in 2002 with Portuguese club Sporting GP, the 39-year-old has shattered numerous records and showcased his goal-scoring prowess during his stints with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

After spending 21 years in Europe, Ronald made his move to Saudi Arabia by signing with Al Nassr in December 2022 and he continues to add goals to his incredible tally. Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the leading goalscorer for the club and the country, with 923 goals. Following his brace in Al Nassr’s 4-0 win over Al Wasl in AFC Champions League group stage, the legendary footballer is 77 goals away from completing the feat of 1000 goals.

At the age of 39, Ronaldo still has the hunger to push the limits and continue to improve his game despite many accomplishments under his belt. The question is whether Ronaldo will complete the historic feat before he retires from the sport.

Speaking to Edu Aguirre on the show ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’, Ronaldo said that achieving 1000 goals would be incredible, adding that he is no longer obsessed with it.

“If I could achieve it, it would be great. But I'm not obsessed with it.” the 39-year-old said.

“It's getting a bit annoying to talk about.” he added.

The legendary footballer further added he doesn’t like his fans counting or reminding about the number of goals required to complete the 1000-goal milestone. He considers himself as one of the best footballers in the world even if he doesn’t reach the landmark.

“I don’t like that people count how many goals I have left to reach 1000. I am the best in history regardless of whether I reach 1000 goals or not.” Ronaldo added.

Cristiano Ronaldo is having an incredible time at Al Nassr club, having netted over 100 goals for the club. With this, the legendary footballer became the first player to score 100 goals and more for every club he has played in his illustrious career. In the ongoing season, Ronaldo has netted 23 goals across all competitions for Al Nassr. In the last season, the 39-year-old netted 35 goals, which is a record in the history of Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo is set to turn 40 on Wednesday, February 4. At the age of 39, Ronaldo has scored 50 goals, further making him one of the highest goalscorers in the world in the ongoing season. Before turning 40, Cristiano Ronaldo has netted 460 goals, three goals less before turning 30, furthering solidifying his status as one of the greatest footballers in the world.

