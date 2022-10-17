Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ballon d'Or 2022 favourite Karim Benzema's Real Madrid contract to be extended by a year: Report

    According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Ballon d'Or 2022 favourite Karim Benzema's contract with Real Madrid is likely to be extended until June 2024, and the deal could come through before Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 6:58 PM IST

    Real Madrid's sensational striker Karim Benzema, who has been pegged to win the Ballon d'Or 2022, had a dream season with the European Champions. Although the Frenchman is yet to strike similar form in the ongoing campaign, reports suggest Los Blancos is all set to extend his contract.

    A list of Real Madrid players whose contracts are up next summer was put together in late September. One of these players is Benzema, who, as things stand, would become a free agent and leave Los Blancos in June 2023.

    Also read: Will Real Madrid's Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022? When, what time and where to watch award ceremony in India

    However, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Benzema and Real Madrid have negotiated a new agreement to extend his contract by one more season until June 2024.

    "Karim Benzema, the man of the day. Ballon d'Or winner later tonight after an incredible year... and very soon, it will be time to announce his new deal with Real Madrid. New contract will be valid for one more season, June 2024. It's only matter of time," wrote Romano on Twitter.

    Real Madrid had the best year they could have dreamed of in the previous season, winning both the Champions League and La Liga. The France international was at the centre of that, driving them through both competitions. 

    In just 46 games, Benzema concluded the previous season with 44 goals and 15 assists, demonstrating his exceptional finishing and creative ability. Although Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and Thibaut Courtois made significant contributions, it is clear who shone the brightest. The 34-year-old attacker scored an insane 15 goals in just 12 Champions League games, including hat-tricks against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

    Also read: Will Karim Benzema win Ballon d'Or 2022? Real Madrid's Florentino Perez give ultimate response

    Next summer, it seems as though Benzema won't be leaving, and Real Madrid has every incentive to renew the Frenchman's deal. He has five goals so far this season in 10 games across all competitions, including the weekend's El Clásico versus Barcelona. The club and the Frenchman are believed to be eager to make the contract renewal announcement before the Qatar World Cup later this year.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 6:58 PM IST
