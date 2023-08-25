Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atletico Madrid president confirms Joao Felix's desire to leave

    Atletico Madrid's president, Enrique Cerezo, has officially acknowledged that Joao Felix intends to leave the club this summer. The Portugal international, who spent time on loan with Chelsea last season, returned to Atletico, only to express his desire to move to Barcelona.

    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico Madrid, has officially stated that Joao Felix wishes to depart from the club during this summer. The Portugal international had spent the latter part of the previous season on loan with Chelsea due to a loss of his spot under Diego Simeone. Following Chelsea's decision to not pursue a permanent move, Felix returned to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

    During this time, Felix openly expressed interest in Barcelona, disclosing his aspiration to join Camp Nou in the future. However, Felix's involvement in pre-season was non-existent, with Atletico citing injury as the reason. A recent fitness issue has also been cited for his absence from the club's appearances in the ongoing La Liga season.

    Amidst the prevailing uncertainty, Cerezo has now officially acknowledged Felix's desire to depart from the club. He stated, "Joao Felix is clear that he does not want to play for Atletico Madrid. Whether other clubs are interested in him is a separate question, but despite his decision, he remains an Atletico Madrid player."

    Also Read: Saudi Pro League 2023: Al Ittihad tempts Mohamed Salah with £1 million per week salary

    Insider information suggests that Felix's primary focus is on joining Barcelona. Although Barcelona had initially targeted Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, they have now shifted their focus towards negotiating with Atletico for Felix.

    While Atletico Madrid ideally envisions a permanent departure, valuing Felix at an amount close to the €126 million (£113 million at that time) they spent to acquire him in 2019, they are reportedly prepared to consider another loan agreement for the upcoming season.

    Also Read: Luis Rubiales poised to resign as RFEF President amidst kiss controversy

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
