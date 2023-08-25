Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Pro League 2023: Al Ittihad tempts Mohamed Salah with £1 million per week salary

    Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad has reignited its interest in acquiring Liverpool's standout forward, Mohamed Salah, and reportedly plans to tempt him with an astonishing £1 million per week salary.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

    Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad has rekindled its interest in Liverpool's talented forward, Mohamed Salah. Although earlier in August, Salah's agent dismissed the speculations linking him to the Saudi Arabian club, Al Ittihad remains persistent in pursuing the player. The real question is how the 31-year-old feels about potentially joining them and whether the negotiations could materialise into an agreement. Al Ittihad's aspirations include having Salah as part of their squad for the upcoming 2023 Club World Cup campaign, which Saudi Arabia is set to host in both 2023 and 2024.

    Spanish sources originally reported this development, and the validity of these reports is further supported by The Athletic's confirmation. A significant detail has emerged suggesting that Al Ittihad might be willing to offer Salah a salary that could potentially make him the highest-paid player in the league, potentially rivalling Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings. Additionally, a record transfer fee could be on the table.

    However, acquiring Salah this year might prove challenging for the Saudi club. Last summer, Salah signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool, securing his position as the highest-paid player in the club's history, earning around £350,000 per week. Unofficially, Liverpool has indicated that Salah is not available for sale this late in the transfer window. Nonetheless, as the transfer window's closing approaches, speculation surrounding Salah's future is bound to persist.

    While the possibility of Salah departing could be a topic for the upcoming summer, it would largely depend on whether Liverpool secures Champions League football for the second consecutive season. If this is not achieved, a move to cash out on Salah and reinvest in the club could be a strategic decision.

    If Salah were to leave this summer, Liverpool fans might respond with open dissent against the club's owners. Given the recent setbacks in signing transfer targets like Caicedo and Lavia, Liverpool will likely aim to avoid the unfavorable outcome of not only missing out on their desired signings but also losing their star player.

