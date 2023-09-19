Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: India vs China; when and where to catch the live action

    The Indian men's football team faces off against China in their inaugural match of the Asian Games 2023. Despite facing challenges, including a hastily assembled squad, India looks to defy the odds in this highly anticipated contest. Get ready for the showdown and find out how to catch the live action.

    Football Asian Games 2023: India vs China; when and where to catch the live action osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    The Indian men's football team is set to kick off their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a match against China. Despite facing several challenges, including a last-minute squad announcement and limited training, India is gearing up as the underdogs for this contest. With two players, Konsam Chinglensana Singh and Lalchungnunga, yet to join the squad due to visa issues, India faces an uphill battle.

    Chef de mission Bhupinder Singh Bajwa has expressed optimism that the missing duo will receive their 'express visas' in a day or two and join the team. Nevertheless, they won't be available for the Group A match against China, posing a significant setback for India. Additionally, head coach Igor Stimac has confirmed that senior defender Sandesh Jhingan and star striker Sunil Chhetri will sit out the opening match to preserve them for upcoming fixtures.

    Here's what you need to know about the India vs China clash in Asian Games 2023:

    Date: The match will take place on 19th September (Tuesday).

    Location: The venue for the game is the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

    Kickoff Time: The match is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM IST (7:30 PM local time).

    Viewing Options: You can catch the action on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
