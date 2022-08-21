Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arsenal's Zinchenko wins hearts with reaction of disbelief to Saliba's goal against Bournemouth

    Arsenal's new signee Oleksandr Zinchenko could not quite believe what he witnessed from William Saliba as the Gunners beat Bournemouth 3-0 in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

    football Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko wins hearts with reaction of disbelief to William Saliba goal against Bournemouth snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Vitality Stadium, First Published Aug 21, 2022, 3:31 PM IST

    Arsenal's new signee Oleksandr Zinchenko could not believe what he witnessed from his teammate William Saliba during the Gunners' 3-0 victory against Bournemouth in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

    Club captain Martin Odegaard had handed the visitors an early 2-0 lead, but Saliba's incredible goal in the second half sealed the victory. At the Vitality Stadium, the defender excelled again, finishing strong with a gorgeous left-footed chip into the top corner.

    Also read: EPL 2022-23: 'Gabriel Jesus has got a huge desire to get better' - Mikel Arteta

    Zinchenko's expression of surprise as he put his hands on his head and turned away best described the French centre-back's talent. The Ukrainian's reaction was not purely because of the 21-year-old's goal but also his overall performance.

    In a post-match interview, Zinchenko was asked about his reaction to Saliba's incredible goal, and in response, the Ukrainian had nothing but praises for the young gun.

    "Oh my gosh, this guy is incredible; honestly, he's unbelievable!" Zinchenko said.

    "I wish he can keep going like that. Honestly, I'm not the guy to judge him but it looks like he has unbelievable experience behind him, and he's incredible. Honestly, I wish him to keep going, and then we'll see what's going to happen," the new Arsenal recruit added.

    Given that it comes from a player who has shared the field at Manchester City with some legendary athletes, that is exceptionally high praise.

    Zinchenko also spoke about the 'great feeling' that he has to be sitting top of the Premier League with three wins from their first three games. 

    "It's a great feeling to get three points, and we don't concede a goal," he said.

    "It's always important to score at the beginning of the game because this first goal can give you some confidence to control the game, and that's what we did. We did well, especially in the first half. The opponent didn't create anything – they had zero shots on target," the Ukrainian who won the title last year with holders Manchester City added.

    "In the second half, they started to play with three at the back, and we were suffering at some points, but in the end, we didn't concede. That's the most important thing. There are still a lot of things to improve, but I think we are on the right way," Zinchenko concluded.

    Also read: Should Man United play Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool? Wayne Rooney makes big claim

    Saliba too cherished his first goal for the Gunners. In an Instagram post, the Frenchman said, "Happy of my first goal with @arsenal . Another win and clean sheet. Thanks for the amazing support again! #COYG ❤️🤍"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by William Saliba (@w.saliba4)

    Meanwhile, the 25-year-old's reaction to Saliba's goal has gone viral on Twitter, with several users applauding the Ukrainian's gesture. Here's a look at some of the responses:

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Manchester United still a top team with top players - Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool clash-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Man United still a top team with top players' - Salah ahead of Liverpool clash

    UFC 278: I have been doubted my whole life, but look at me now - Leon Edwards after winning welterweight title against Kamaru Usman-ayh

    UFC 278: 'I've been doubted my whole life, but look at me now' - Edwards after winning welterweight title

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lauds Oleksandr Usyk win over Anthony Joshua as inspiration for war-torn nation snt

    Ukraine President Zelenskyy lauds Oleksandr Usyk's win over Anthony Joshua as inspiration for war-torn nation

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi

    football PSG star Neymar sends wishes to Brazilian teammate Casemiro ahead of Manchester United stint snt

    PSG star Neymar sends wishes to Brazilian teammate Casemiro ahead of Man United stint

    Recent Stories

    Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections says self respect is non negotiable gcw

    'Self respect is non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits Himachal party post ahead of elections

    22 held for extorting Rs 500 crore via 100 loan apps sending user details to China gcw

    22 held for extorting Rs 500 crore via 100 loan apps; sending user details to China

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: Manchester United still a top team with top players - Mohamed Salah ahead of Liverpool clash-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Man United still a top team with top players' - Salah ahead of Liverpool clash

    Country has sufficient stock no such plan Government denies wheat import reports gcw

    'Country has sufficient stock, no such plan...' Government denies wheat import reports

    UFC 278: I have been doubted my whole life, but look at me now - Leon Edwards after winning welterweight title against Kamaru Usman-ayh

    UFC 278: 'I've been doubted my whole life, but look at me now' - Edwards after winning welterweight title

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon