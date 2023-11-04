Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Arsenal fixture postponed after team bus travels to wrong place

    Arsenal's U18 squad found their weekend fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion disrupted due to an unforeseen bus travel mishap. Instead of arriving at the intended destination, the team's bus inexplicably found its way to Bournemouth, setting off a chain of delays and logistical challenges.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 7:17 PM IST

    Arsenal's U18 squad experienced an unusual turn of events as their upcoming weekend fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion had to be postponed for rather bizarre reasons. Originally slated to play away on Saturday afternoon, the team's plans took an unexpected detour. The source of the confusion stemmed from their team bus, which somehow ended up in Bournemouth, miles away from their intended destination. As a result, the scheduled game saw an initial 30-minute delay, as officials grappled with the unexpected logistical hiccup.

    However, the situation proved to be more complex than anticipated, given that Bournemouth and Brighton are separated by a substantial 95-mile distance, requiring over two hours of driving time to traverse. Ultimately, the decision was made to call off the fixture, marking a remarkable mix-up in the world of sports scheduling. Such incidents serve as a reminder of the unexpected twists and turns that can occur in the world of sports logistics, keeping fans and teams alike on their toes.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 7:17 PM IST
