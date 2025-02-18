Shraddha Kapoor spotted in STUNNING new look, fans can't stop talking [PHOTOS]

Shraddha Kapoor's new hairstyle and look from a Mumbai shoot have gone viral. Fans are praising her open, curly hair and casual half-tee and jeans style.

Shraddha Kapoor was recently spotted at a shoot location in Mumbai. She was seen in a brand new look.

Shraddha Kapoor was seen with open hair and goggles. Her new hairstyle is going viral. Fans are loving her half-curly hair.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted wearing a casual half t-shirt and jeans, striking a pose for the photographers. Her effortlessly stylish look had fans talking instantly.

Shraddha Kapoor's photos are going viral on social media. Fans are loving her photos and are constantly commenting.

Shraddha Kapoor's 2024 film Stree 2 was a box office hit. This Amar Kaushik film earned over 874 crore.

The third part of Shraddha Kapoor's Stree series is also coming. The makers have started preparing for the third part of the film. It is being told that the story of the film is ready.

Shraddha Kapoor currently has no film offers. It is being told that she will start shooting for Stree 3 soon.

