Champions Trophy 2025: India bowling coach Morne Morkel returns home from Dubai due to his father's demise

India bowling coach Morne Morkel was present for the initial practice session but was absent from the second training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Monday.

Just three days before the beginning of Team India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh, bowling Morne Morkel reportedly left the team in Dubai and headed to home after the passing away of his father.

The entire India squad, including assistant coach Morne Morkel departed from Mumbai for Dubai on February 15 and arrived at the Dubai International Airport on the same day. The following day, Indian players had their first practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai ahead of their opening match of the tournament against Bangladesh, which will take place on Thursday. Morne Morkel was present for the initial practice session.

However, Morne Morkel was absent from India’s second training session on Monday. It was reported that the former South African pacer left Dubai for his home after his father passed away. As per the report by Dainik Bhaskar, the India camp was reportedly struck by grief over the sudden death of Morkel's father. Morne Morkel left the squad in Dubai for South Africa due to a family emergency, players carried on their preparation for the tournament, while the team management expressed their condolences and assured support to him during the difficult time.

No clarity on Morne Morkel’s return date

Though Morne Morkel has already left for South Africa from Dubai, there is no clarity on rejoining the India squad in the Champions Trophy 2025. Morne Morkel has already informed the BCCI selection committee and officials about his situation. The South Africa returning to Dubai and rejoining the India squad will now all depend on his situation back at home after the untimely demise of his father.

With the absence of Morne Morkel, the entire pressure has fallen on remaining members of the coaching staff headed by Gautam Gambhir, as India prepare their hunt for the Champions Trophy title, which they last won in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Team India reached the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy, but they suffered a 180-run defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals Pakistan.

Team India has already faced a massive setback with Jasprit Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 due to lower back injury. Harshit Rana was added to the squad as his replacement. Mohammed Shami is expected to lead India’s bowling attack as he is the most experienced pacer in the squad.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was hit on his left knee by Hardik Pandya’s powerful shot from the adjacent net during India’s first training session. Pant was in serious pain and physio immediately attended to him. The ice pack was applied on his knee, which was significantly damaged during a near-fatal car crash on Delhi-Dehradun Highway a couple of years ago. Nothing serious had happened as he had a small training session with the fielding coach.

India players take an off day

After two days of gruelling training sessions, Indian players were given an off day today (February 18) and will resume their practice on February 19, a day before their first group-stage clash against Bangladesh in Dubai.

After the match against Bangladesh, India will take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-volatile clash at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. Indian players will have a week break before they play their final group stage match against New Zealand in Dubai.

India will be playing all their matches in Dubai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was adamant in its refusal to send their team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

